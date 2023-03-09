"She had suffered enough," "L to Shawn Michaels" - Fans react to rising star reportedly leaving WWE after being 'underutilized' for two years

Shawn Michaels' work in NXT has been complimented by many. However, a few WWE fans have bashed The Heartbreak Kid after reports of Sarray leaving the company started doing rounds.

The 26-year-old star was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly three years. While Sarray signed a contract with WWE in 2020, she couldn't compete in the company for almost a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Japanese star did not feature in many matches on NXT. She was last inside the squared circle in August 2022 when she took on Mandy Rose in a singles match.

Tokyo Sports recently reported that the 26-year-old is done with the company after her contract expired recently and will be returning to her home country. The report caused a massive uproar among wrestling fans, with many taking to Twitter to express their views.

Embedded below are a few of the many responses:

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Sareee/Sarray is leaving WWE in the US after her contract expires to return to Japan for the Shinjuku tournament on May 16.



Thank god. FINALLY. Sareee/Sarray is leaving WWE in the US after her contract expires to return to Japan for the Shinjuku tournament on May 16.Thank god. FINALLY. https://t.co/eJCsrgUwgI

Potato Witch @spudmagic @DrainBamager No idea why they signed her when they clearly had no idea what they were going to do with her. @DrainBamager No idea why they signed her when they clearly had no idea what they were going to do with her.

KEVINZARD @KEVINZARD7 @DrainBamager Sucks that her time in WWE was a disappointment she’s an incredible talent and they barely used her I don’t get it why @DrainBamager Sucks that her time in WWE was a disappointment she’s an incredible talent and they barely used her I don’t get it why

Chris @Dashie41 @DrainBamager L to Shawn Michaels for making her a school girl anime. Time for Stardom @DrainBamager L to Shawn Michaels for making her a school girl anime. Time for Stardom

King of Manokalanipo ^_^ @KamenRider808 @SlickThePanda @WrestlePurists Its also Vinces fault, also the timing of NXT UK ending and being lost in the shuffle. Its not all HBK @SlickThePanda @WrestlePurists Its also Vinces fault, also the timing of NXT UK ending and being lost in the shuffle. Its not all HBK

Jordan @TheVibeJay @WrestlePurists She should. They didn't do anything with her except try to turn her into a schoolgirl. Deserved a much bigger spot than she was given @WrestlePurists She should. They didn't do anything with her except try to turn her into a schoolgirl. Deserved a much bigger spot than she was given

Antagonyus @antagonyus @WrestlePurists She was pointless in WWE she needs to go to indy shows and deal with it @WrestlePurists She was pointless in WWE she needs to go to indy shows and deal with it

TigerGamingFTWB @TigerGamingFTWB



For some reason, though, that future meant he wouldn’t do shit with Sarray. She legit put over Tiffany Stratton and I don’t think she had a match since! wtf Hickenbottom twitter.com/wrestlepurists… WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Sarray will be leaving WWE after her contract expires.



- Tokyo Sports Sarray will be leaving WWE after her contract expires.- Tokyo Sports https://t.co/BuCI7xpF6A HBK had (and still has) a stacked womens division, where he’d focus on the future.For some reason, though, that future meant he wouldn’t do shit with Sarray. She legit put over Tiffany Stratton and I don’t think she had a match since! wtf Hickenbottom HBK had (and still has) a stacked womens division, where he’d focus on the future.For some reason, though, that future meant he wouldn’t do shit with Sarray. She legit put over Tiffany Stratton and I don’t think she had a match since! wtf Hickenbottom 😭😭😭 twitter.com/wrestlepurists…

A current NXT star feels she could get lost in the shuffle on WWE's main roster; reflects on her conversation with Shawn Michaels

A move from NXT to the WWE main roster could be a huge step for any star. Zoey Stark recently spoke about a potential move to RAW or SmackDown, suggesting she fears getting lost in the shuffle.

"1,000 percent [there is fear I could get lost in the shuffle on WWE’s main roster]. Oh yeah. There’s always some fear in my head where there’s a little bit of insecurity where I’m scared of getting lost in that shuffle, especially now. Their roster, I feel, is pretty stacked. So, I really gotta find something that’s very, very unique about me where they have to say, no, put her out every single time."

The 29-year-old also opened up about her conversation with Shawn Michaels regarding the same:

"I just had a conversation with Shawn Michaels and he was saying that he really wants me and everybody else in NXT to really focus on what we are doing on NXT, what is next. Don’t think about 10 years from now, focus on now. But to be completely honest, every single day, I’m thinking about main roster (...) I’m thinking about, okay, what do I need to do to get up there? So, it’s an everyday thought process for me," said Stark. (H/T POST Wrestling)

t ☆ @thebujee triple h gave us tegan nox, sarah logan, ronda rousey, dakota kai and now he's going to bring zoey stark as well... triple h gave us tegan nox, sarah logan, ronda rousey, dakota kai and now he's going to bring zoey stark as well... https://t.co/8HFXSKdLoK

Shawn Michaels has been the driving force behind NXT since Triple H took over the responsibilities of the main roster. The Heartbreak Kid has been given the daunting task of shaping the younger stars on WWE's third brand.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes