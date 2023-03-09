"She had suffered enough," "L to Shawn Michaels" - Fans react to rising star reportedly leaving WWE after being 'underutilized' for two years

Shawn Michaels' work in NXT has been complimented by many. However, a few WWE fans have bashed The Heartbreak Kid after reports of Sarray leaving the company started doing rounds.
The 26-year-old star was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly three years. While Sarray signed a contract with WWE in 2020, she couldn't compete in the company for almost a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Japanese star did not feature in many matches on NXT. She was last inside the squared circle in August 2022 when she took on Mandy Rose in a singles match.
Tokyo Sports recently reported that the 26-year-old is done with the company after her contract expired recently and will be returning to her home country. The report caused a massive uproar among wrestling fans, with many taking to Twitter to express their views.
Embedded below are a few of the many responses:
A current NXT star feels she could get lost in the shuffle on WWE's main roster; reflects on her conversation with Shawn Michaels
A move from NXT to the WWE main roster could be a huge step for any star. Zoey Stark recently spoke about a potential move to RAW or SmackDown, suggesting she fears getting lost in the shuffle.
"1,000 percent [there is fear I could get lost in the shuffle on WWE’s main roster]. Oh yeah. There’s always some fear in my head where there’s a little bit of insecurity where I’m scared of getting lost in that shuffle, especially now. Their roster, I feel, is pretty stacked. So, I really gotta find something that’s very, very unique about me where they have to say, no, put her out every single time."
The 29-year-old also opened up about her conversation with Shawn Michaels regarding the same:
"I just had a conversation with Shawn Michaels and he was saying that he really wants me and everybody else in NXT to really focus on what we are doing on NXT, what is next. Don’t think about 10 years from now, focus on now. But to be completely honest, every single day, I’m thinking about main roster (...) I’m thinking about, okay, what do I need to do to get up there? So, it’s an everyday thought process for me," said Stark. (H/T POST Wrestling)
Shawn Michaels has been the driving force behind NXT since Triple H took over the responsibilities of the main roster. The Heartbreak Kid has been given the daunting task of shaping the younger stars on WWE's third brand.
