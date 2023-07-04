"She didn't want to be there" - Hollywood actress didn't talk to WWE stars during WrestleMania appearance, says veteran (Exclusive)

Hollywood celebrities have been showing up in WWE since the golden era of pro wrestling, and while many have enjoyed working in the kayfabe world, Vince Russo has revealed that Jennie Garth didn't have the same experience.

Jennie Garth, popularly known for portraying the role of Kelly Taylor in the Beverly Hills, 90210 franchise, and Val Tyler in What I Like About You. In addition to acting in a few movies, she had her reality TV show and participated in Dancing with the Stars in 2007.

Now 51 years old, Garth appeared at WrestleMania 10 in 1994 as the guest timekeeper for the main event.

The latest episode of Writing with Russo revolved around the former WWE writer's experience of interviewing Pamela Anderson, who he felt had no problems being involved with wrestling. Russo revealed that, on the contrary, Jennie Garth seemed "embarrassed" about her one-off appearance in WWE and didn't even interact with talents.

"I always related, too, bro; we also had Jennie Garth when 90210 was hot, and oh my god, bro, she was so embarrassed to be there," said Russo. "Didn't want to be there. Didn't talk to anybody. Locked herself in the room until it was her time to go out there. Pamela Anderson was the complete opposite, bro. She [Jennie Garth] didn't want to be there. I mean, I guess, bro, she got a pretty decent payday, but she did not want to be there." [1:27 onwards]

Vince Russo feels WWE's Bloodline storyline is overrated

The former WWE writer is one of the expert analysts at Sportskeeda Wrestling and, during a recent edition of the Wrestling Outlaws alongside EC3, gave his honest opinions on the reactions to The Bloodline angle.

As seen at Money in the Bank, The Usos emerged victorious against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the longest match on the card.

The outcome advanced the narrative involving the Samoan family members. While WWE has received praise for their long-term booking, Vince Russo argued that The Bloodline story has worked just because there is nothing else that's impressive on TV.

Russo shot down the comparisons between Roman Reigns' group and the popular TV series The Sopranos, admitting that he was in the minority with his views.

EC3 also chimed in and opened up about how Roman Reigns should retire, and you can check out more here.

