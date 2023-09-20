"She wants to upgrade" - WWE fans support 8-time champion in claiming Rhea Ripley likes him

WWE Superstar Jey Uso saw his shot with Rhea Ripley and took it after RAW this week. Fans were thrilled to see Roman Reigns' former Right Hand Man capitalize on Cody Rhodes' memorable promo segment.

The American Nightmare took it upon himself to humble the NXT North American Champion and Ripley's on-screen love interest on RAW. He taunted The Judgment Day member for his relationship with the Women's World Champion and said that the latter hadn't labeled it.

Cody Rhodes doubled down on the burn by adding, "If you watched the show last week, she [Rhea Ripley] has eyes for Jey Uso." The statement received loud cheers from fans in the arena, while Dominik looked embarrassed.

Jey Uso took to social media to resonate the sentiment, taking a shot at Dominik Mysterio. The 8-time champion reshared WWE's post with the caption:

"She like me. - Jey."

WWE fans rushed to flood the replies with hilarious reactions, with most agreeing with Jey Uso. A few noted that Ripley might want to upgrade from Dominik Mysterio. Others brought up AEW star and The Eradicator's real-life partner, Buddy Matthews' potential reaction to the angle.

Here's what fans had to say about Jey Uso teasing Rhea Ripley's romantic interest in him after RAW went off the air:

Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest took turns convincing Jey Uso to join The Judgment Day. However, the latter only showed interest when Ripley was mentioned.

He was left with a choice to join the heel stable on Monday Night RAW earlier this week. Jey Uso locked horns with Drew McIntyre in the main event, which saw Balor, Priest, and Dominik appear at ringside. However, when presented with a choice, Jey hit each of them with a Superkick, making it evident that he does not want to join The Judgment Day.

Why did Rhea Ripley miss WWE RAW this week?

The Nightmare put her Women's World Championship on the line against Raquel Rodriguez last Monday. However, the match saw Nia Jax make a surprise return to WWE and attack Rodriguez, costing her the bout. After the contest, Jax brutally attacked Rhea Ripley, leaving the champion with a storyline injury.

Backstage reports claimed Ripley was in Australia with a planned time off. She was also recently spotted with her fiance, Buddy Matthews, at a rugby game. There is no concrete update on when she will return on RAW, but Dominik Mysterio will undoubtedly be waiting patiently.

