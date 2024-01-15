"She will backstab IYO SKY in a heartbeat" - WWE Universe reacts to 35-year-old star's current run

WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY has been dominating the division on Friday Night SmackDown for a while alongside Damage CTRL. However, fans recently reacted to the run of a popular star and praised her work with the promotion.

Last year, Dakota Kai got injured during a tag team match on Friday Night SmackDown for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. However, Kai has been a team player and an integral member of the faction even though she hasn't competed in a while.

Lately, fans have started to appreciate Kai's work further as the silent leader and the mouthpiece of the group. On a recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Dakota convinced Bayley to fend off on her own and fans reacted to the segment and her run alongside the group without getting physical inside the ring.

Check out some reactions below:

Fans have heavily praised Dakota Kai's work, whether it is to gaslight Bayley or secretly lead the faction on Friday Night SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see when the former champion returns inside the squared circle and what happens with Damage CTRL heading into Royal Rumble.

Dakota Kai says Damage CTRL initially wanted popular WWE star to join the faction

In 2022, Damage CTRL was created on WWE RAW after SummerSlam. After a while, the faction lost some of its steam due to them constantly losing. Last November, they gained a new life when Asuka and Kairi Sane joined the villainous stable and expanded it.

However, there were plans to add a different member to the stable, according to Dakota Kai. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Kai revealed that the faction originally wanted Alba Fyre to join the stable and praised her work from the developmental brand.

"I'll continue to stick by this. Alba, Alba Fyre in NXT. The reason I say this is because she's awesome. She's just a Scottish wild woman but when we took photos to pitch this idea of the stable... before I was released, she was part of the line-up... So I still stand by the fact that Alba could add a completely different element to us. She's awesome, she's a psychopath so we could use that," she said. [From 26:56 to 27:35]

Last year, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn moved to the main roster and crossed paths with Asuka and Kairi Sane. Fyre and Dawn are set to face Katana Chance and Kayden Carter next week on blue brand for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

What are your thoughts on Damage CTRL? Sound off in the comment section below.

