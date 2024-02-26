"She will get her revenge" - WWE Universe convinced top star will interfere to cost Rhea Ripley against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL

Many in the WWE Universe are convinced that a top star will interfere during Rhea Ripley's match against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL. The name in question is Liv Morgan.

After returning to World Wrestling Entertainment at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Morgan made it clear that she would get revenge against Ripley for injuring her shoulder, which sidelined her from in-ring action. The 29-year-old promised that she would win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to face The Eradicator for the title at WWE WrestleMania XL.

Liv Morgan could not capitalize on the opportunity and was pinned by Becky Lynch in the Chamber match. The Man is now set to face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at The Show of Shows.

A fan recently took to Twitter to post an edited meme that showcased Lynch smiling after "burying" Morgan's revenge plan. This post caught many Twitter users' attention, and they started commenting on it.

One fan disagreed with the post and wrote that Liv Morgan's revenge tour was only postponed and not buried.

A fan believed Morgan might cost Rhea Ripley her title at WWE WrestleMania XL.

Another Twitter user speculated that Morgan would cost Ripley her title at The Show of Shows.

A fan believed that the former SmackDown Women's Champion would eventually get revenge against Rhea Ripley.

One Twitter user wrote Becky Lynch would not dethrone Ripley, allowing Morgan to pursue the latter's gold after WrestleMania XL.

A fan mentioned that Liv Morgan wouldn't stop until she dethroned Ripley.

One fan wrote Becky Lynch winning the Elimination Chamber was not the right decision.

A fan claimed no one was interested in Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley.

A Twitter user was convinced that Liv Morgan's revenge tour was not finished.

Rhea Ripley believes her match against Becky Lynch is WWE WrestleMania XL main event-worthy

In a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail, Rhea Ripley discussed facing Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania XL. The Eradicator said she believed her match against The Man was main event-worthy:

"I mean, Mami already main evented her WrestleMania. So, why not do the next one as well? I think Becky Lynch and I stepping into the ring at 'Mania is main event-worthy. I really do. The last time we faced each other was in NXT leading up to Survivor Series and WarGames. That was Mami's time to shine," Ripley said.

Some fans believe Lynch might dethrone Ripley as WWE Women's World Champion at this year's Show of Shows. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for The Judgment Day star's future.

Do you think Becky Lynch can dethrone Rhea Ripley? Let us know in the comments section below.