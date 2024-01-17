"She will replace Becky Lynch in five years" - WWE Universe urges 24-year-old star to turn face for the first time

Becky Lynch has been the face of WWE for a while, and it looks like The Man will somehow make her way to WrestleMania 40 for a match against Rhea Ripley. Meanwhile, fans have urged a rising star to turn face for the first time in her career after she broke character.

Last year, Tiffany Stratton returned to the promotion and rose to the top when she captured the NXT Women's Championship. Later, she had a massive feud with Becky Lynch, where she ended up losing her title but got the opportunity to headline NXT No Mercy 2023 alongside The Man.

The Buff Barbie Doll is currently engaged in a storyline on the developmental brand. However, fans recently reacted to a video in which she engaged with a fan, and they believe that Stratton could be one of the biggest babyface in the company when she turns.

Check out some reactions below:

Tiffany Stratton is currently in a storyline with Fallon Henley after she lost a singles match at NXT New Year's Evil. It will be interesting to see what Stratton does in the promotion before moving to WWE's main roster.

Former WWE Women's Champion praised Tiffany Stratton's recent work

Last year, Bianca Belair's reign as the longest reigning women's champion of the modern era ended in Saudi Arabia at WWE Night of Champions 2023 against Asuka. However, she was able to regain the championship at WWE SummerSlam 2023 only before IYO SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank contract.

The EST is on a hunt to win back the WWE Women's Championship and announced her entry into the Women's Royal Rumble match. Speaking on the Reality of Wrestling podcast, Belair spoke highly of Tiffany Stratton and her recent work as champion on the developmental brand:

"Tiffany [Stratton] is doing amazing things... I was very impressed with her, like how quickly she became a champion in such a short amount of time. I don't think people realize how impressive that is to, you know, maybe be there a year and some change and you're champion? You're being thrown into that, and she did so well in that role. I think she's a star now and she's going to be a star in the future."

Several notable names, such as Belair, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and more, have announced their entry into the Women's Royal Rumble. It will be interesting to see which star wins the gimmick match at the end of the month.

Do you want to see Tiffany Stratton turn face? Sound off in the comment section below.

