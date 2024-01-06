"She will squash Rhea Ripley", "Mami is shivering"- WWE Universe reacts to Triple H possibly signing major name

Triple H has done an excellent job in strengthening WWE's roster ever since settling into the role of the head of the creative department. It seems like Hunter is planning for another huge addition to the women's division, and fans are beyond excited about it.

It was previously reported that WWE is trying to bring in former NWA Women's Champion Kamille, and she is expected to join the NXT brand if she signs with the company. The 31-year-old had an incredible five-year stint with National Wrestling Alliance and held the NWA Women's Championship for 813 days before dropping it to Kenzie Page.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter provided an update on the situation, noting that Kamille's contract with NWA ended last week, and she will most likely be inking a deal with the Stamford-based promotion. The news caused a major uproar among fans, with many taking to social media to express excitement over another free agent joining the ranks of WWE.

Embedded below are a few of the many responses:

Kamille worked closely with Nick Aldis during their time at NWA. She made her NWA debut as an Enforcer for the current SmackDown General Manager. She quickly became a part of Aldis' Strictly Business stable.

Triple H could add more names to WWE's women's division

Triple H has made significant changes to the WWE women's division since taking charge of the creative duties. He recently signed Jade Cargill to the company, who has been hyped as the next big thing, and it seems like The Game is not done just yet.

While Kamille is expected to sign with the sports entertainment juggernaut, there is another name that could join the ranks of the company. According to a recent report, Triple H and Co. are interested in bringing in the current NJPW Strong Women's Champion, Giulia. It was also noted that she is potentially being viewed as a priority acquisition.

Like Kamille, Giulia is also expected to join NXT first and then move up to the main roster. The former Black and Gold brand has been touted as the best brand for the women's division and regularly features multiple women's matches and segments on their TV programming.

Stars like Tiffany Stratton and Cora Jade have also improved leaps and bounds under the guidance of Shawn Michaels, and some of them are expected to move up after WrestleMania season. This would likely leave spots open for newer talent like Giulia and Kamille.

