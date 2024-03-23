"She should win at WrestleMania," "No one's on her level" - WWE Universe choose between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch ahead of championship match

Rhea Ripley will defend the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL. The WWE Universe seems to have picked their favorite to win the highly anticipated match.

The Man won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match last month, to book her slot for the championship match at The Show of Shows. Becky and Naomi started the bout, which also featured Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, and Raquel Rodriguez. The 37-year-old outlasted all her opponents and pinned Liv Morgan to win the contest.

Rhea Ripley defended her title against Nia Jax in the main event of the Elimination Chamber premium live event. The two performers went back and forth in a highly entertaining contest. The Eradicator won the match after she hit The Irresistible Force with a superplex and the Riptide.

WWE recently took to Instagram to share an impressive milestone achieved by the Women's World Champion. The post pointed out that The Judgment Day member has been a champion for over 350 days:

"@rhearipley_wwe [Rhea Ripley] has been champion for 355 days, can she stay champion for 355 more? 👀😈 #WrestleMania", the caption read.

The comments section was soon taken over by the WWE Universe, who showered ample praise on the champion. Several fans want Ripley to beat Lynch on The Grandest Stage of Them All and continue her impressive title reign.

Here are some of the comments on WWE's Instagram post:

Rhea Ripley addresses getting compared to Chyna

Rhea Ripley joined WWE as part of the NXT roster in 2017. Since then, she has worked her way through the division to become one of the most dominant performers in the Stamford-based company. In addition to becoming the Women's World Champion, The Eradicator has often been involved in altercations with male superstars after joining The Judgment Day.

It has led to her getting compared to WWE Hall of Famer Chyna. During an interview with The West Sport, The Judgment Day member was asked about her take on the same. Ripley revealed she was proud of the comparison:

"I don’t think getting compared to Chyna is a bad thing at all. I think it’s amazing. I’m actually very proud of that fact. The only problem that I’m having at the moment is that, I’ve done all these amazing things with men that have been so good to me, and let me do these things. While I was doing that, the women’s division was suffering a little bit, and not getting built the right way," she said.

Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch will lock horns for the first time in a singles match on the main roster. The two have previously faced each other in a one-on-one contest just once in NXT in 2019, where the bout ended in a DQ.

