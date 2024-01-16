"She is winning, no doubt" - Fans are sure that Triple H's "MVP" star will win Women's Royal Rumble match

Triple H once referred to a certain Grand Slam Champion as the "Most Valuable Player" of the Women's Division during the 2023 Fastlane Press Conference. That star is one of the favorites to win the Women's Royal Rumble match in less than two weeks. Fans are convinced that Triple H's "MVP" will win the match.

Bayley, who hasn't been women's champion for a few years now, has undoubtedly been one of the most important superstars in all of WWE since 2019. During the pandemic era, when Triple H also suffered a major health scare, Bayley was one of the most influential stars in WWE, along with the likes of Sasha Banks, Drew McIntyre, and Roman Reigns.

Bayley has achieved almost everything there is to accomplish in WWE and is already a bonafide Grand Slam Champion. The only two achievements she has left to attain a "perfect" career are winning the Women's Royal Rumble match and headlining WrestleMania.

While the latter seems a bit more out of reach for now, fans believe that she could and should be the one to win the Women's Royal Rumble this year. While Becky Lynch could also be a huge favorite to become the first-ever two-time winner of the Rumble match, the sentimental favorite seems to be Bayley.

A few months after WWE's Chief Creative Officer labeled Bayley as the unsung hero of the women's division, fans believe that she is the one who will win the Women's Rumble match:

How did Bayley respond to Triple H's praise?

Bayley seems in a prime position to get back to the top of WWE for the first time since 2020. Although she appears to be in line to get booted out of Damage CTRL, she has played a big role in IYO SKY's rise to becoming the Women's Champion on SmackDown.

She was also responsible for IYO SKY defeating Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in a star-studded Triple Threat match at Fastlane. After The Game praised her, Bayley hilariously responded by stating:

“I hope he really meant it. It’s all over Twitter, so he can never take it back,” Bayley said with a chuckle. [H/T: Cageside Seats]

It's safe to assume that The Game won't be taking his words back.

