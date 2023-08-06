"Should have been a better ending" - WWE Universe questions why 28-year-old star didn't prevent controversial SummerSlam finish

WWE SummerSlam kicked off with a high-profile match between Logan Paul and Ricochet. The latter's fiancee, Samantha Irvin, was also a part of the story. However, the controversial finish to the bout compelled fans to ask why she did not get involved.

Throughout the match, it was pointed out that she was wearing yellow, which matched Logan Paul. The finish of the bout saw The Maverick use brass knuckles handed out to him by his aide to knock out Ricochet. He then urged Irvin to announce his name as the winner again after she had already done it.

There was a belief that Samantha Irvin would play a part in the match since she was dragged into the story this past week on RAW when Paul made it clear that she was in a relationship with his opponent.

Fans have since been vocal on social media about the fact that Irvin didn't step in after she clearly saw that Paul was going to cheat to win.

It's unclear who it was who came to ringside to put the knuckles on to Paul's hand, which then allowed him to deliver the knockout blow, but all it would have taken is for Irvin to step up and warn Ricochet or make a noise to stop the plan being successful.

#SummerSlam @SamanthaTheBomb why did you help @KingRicochet should have ran over and hit @LoganPaul with your heels.

One of None @WillieUnKool Should've been a better ending, was expecting a high spot move to finish that match. Great fun match between Logan and Ricochet. Also, I wish they would've booked Samantha to get involved once the brass knuckles came into play. But still a good start to #SummerSlam

The finish of this match potentially means that Logan Paul will be forced to take on Ricochet again since The One and Only will point out that he was cheated out of the win.

There are several ways WWE could push this storyline forward, and this could then allow Irvin to step into the story and maybe even step into the ring for the first time as well. Over the past few months, Irvin has become a popular star with the WWE Universe, and she could be a huge factor in allowing Ricochet to finally be given the push he deserves.

While she wasn't able to help Ricochet at SummerSlam, she had a front-row seat to see that Paul cheated using the brass knuckles and could be a huge factor in her partner being handed a rematch.

It remains to be seen how things will pan out in the epic rivalry between Paul and Ricochet. It will also be interesting to see when Paul will return to WWE following the win.

Do you think Samantha Irvin should be pulled into the storyline between Ricochet and Logan Paul? Share your thoughts and predictions for their future in the comments section below.

