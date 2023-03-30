The wrestling world has reacted to the potential idea of Cody Rhodes feuding against Finn Balor after WrestleMania 39.

Both Rhodes and Balor will be in action at this year's Showcase of Immortals. Rhodes will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Balor, meanwhile, will face Edge in a Hell in a Cell Match.

Taking to Twitter, a portion of fans reacted to the idea of Rhodes winning the titles off Reigns and feuding with Balor post-WrestleMania.

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle Some people in my replies saying that Finn Balor and Cody Rhodes would be an amazing post-Wrestlemania feud for Cody.



Honestly, I'm not hating the idea. Some people in my replies saying that Finn Balor and Cody Rhodes would be an amazing post-Wrestlemania feud for Cody.Honestly, I'm not hating the idea. https://t.co/55Fv4ToTmQ

Check out the fan reactions below:

Mxtt Binghxm @matt_bingham13 @JustTalkWrestle I'd say no. Bàlor is my favourite wrestler, so biased opinion here. Bàlor should dethrone Cody (after a lengthy reign). So keep bàlor away from CR for now @JustTalkWrestle I'd say no. Bàlor is my favourite wrestler, so biased opinion here. Bàlor should dethrone Cody (after a lengthy reign). So keep bàlor away from CR for now

1 ❌ @7habith @JustTalkWrestle After months of losing to Edge and finally getting the W at Wrestlemania, being fed to Cody is the last thing he needs. @JustTalkWrestle After months of losing to Edge and finally getting the W at Wrestlemania, being fed to Cody is the last thing he needs.

Darkcurrse @darkcursse164 @JustTalkWrestle If Finn wins at WM vs Edge yah I could see this being the next step. Finn has what it takes to be a champ for sure. Another idea I'm liking involves Jay White showing up on Raw night after mania and calling Cody Out. Both former bullet club member's. @JustTalkWrestle If Finn wins at WM vs Edge yah I could see this being the next step. Finn has what it takes to be a champ for sure. Another idea I'm liking involves Jay White showing up on Raw night after mania and calling Cody Out. Both former bullet club member's.

duncan in ct @Duncannotcoffee @JustTalkWrestle What better option do they have for Cody, who else deserves the title besides Finn? Maybe Sami, I’d prefer LA Knight but they’ll give him MITB probably instead. @JustTalkWrestle What better option do they have for Cody, who else deserves the title besides Finn? Maybe Sami, I’d prefer LA Knight but they’ll give him MITB probably instead.

Craig @craiger113 @JustTalkWrestle The post mania fued for the new babyface champ is tricky. Besides 2022 with HHH do they ever lose their title on the first ppv defense? @JustTalkWrestle The post mania fued for the new babyface champ is tricky. Besides 2022 with HHH do they ever lose their title on the first ppv defense?

Andrew O'Hara @MrDevinAndrews



It would make for some damned interesting TV. @JustTalkWrestle I don't exactly expect it to happen, but imagine if WWE were to sign both Jay White and Kenny Omega this year... They would have every previous leader of the Bullet Club all under one roof.It would make for some damned interesting TV. @JustTalkWrestle I don't exactly expect it to happen, but imagine if WWE were to sign both Jay White and Kenny Omega this year... They would have every previous leader of the Bullet Club all under one roof.It would make for some damned interesting TV.

Andrew Hayden @AndrewHayden_ @JustTalkWrestle I’d rather Finn be the one to take the title from Cody if Cody is winning so I’d hold off on a Finn feud for some time. @JustTalkWrestle I’d rather Finn be the one to take the title from Cody if Cody is winning so I’d hold off on a Finn feud for some time.

Saboteur @saboteurDS @JustTalkWrestle Balor didn't get the proper Universal Champion run he had to relinquish and I don't wanna see him getting pinned by Cody lol. Whoever Cody feuds with or drops title to can face Balor for Balor's run sounds fine by me but not constantly getting pinned man @JustTalkWrestle Balor didn't get the proper Universal Champion run he had to relinquish and I don't wanna see him getting pinned by Cody lol. Whoever Cody feuds with or drops title to can face Balor for Balor's run sounds fine by me but not constantly getting pinned man

Adam @Adam40348552 @JustTalkWrestle Randy Orton. Then Gunther. Then Finn Balor. And the man who will defeat Cody to win the titles is either AJ Styles or Heel Drew McIntyre if he wins MITB briefcase this year. But I wouldn’t be surprised if wwe renews the Cody/Seth saga but it must not happen again tbh. @JustTalkWrestle Randy Orton. Then Gunther. Then Finn Balor. And the man who will defeat Cody to win the titles is either AJ Styles or Heel Drew McIntyre if he wins MITB briefcase this year. But I wouldn’t be surprised if wwe renews the Cody/Seth saga but it must not happen again tbh.

Bietch @PeterPaulMary__ @JustTalkWrestle Only if Finn beats Edge, so he can seem threatening to Cody, the guy who is likely to beat Roman. @JustTalkWrestle Only if Finn beats Edge, so he can seem threatening to Cody, the guy who is likely to beat Roman.

Cody Rhodes almost came to blows with Seth Rollins backstage

Cody Rhodes almost came to blows with Seth Rollins while feuding with him upon his return to WWE.

Speaking on the Dan LeBatard Show, The American Nightmare recalled his rivalry with the former Universal Champion.

"I almost would say that I like less people than I dislike in terms of the backstage setting. The competition that exists in wrestling, you see that suspension of disbelief on-screen, but backstage it is very real in terms of the competition, who is going to be on top," he said.

Rhodes added that he would try and "rip' Rollins' eyes out. He continued:

"For example, who is going to headline WrestleMania. This year, being Roman Reigns and myself, it doesn't garner a lot of friends. Seth Rollins is the closest I've ever had to backstage turning into a fist fight in front of all of our peers and upper management. It didn't happen. Him and I absolutely can't stand one another, I'd probably try and rip his eyes out."

Rhodes will aim to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. He will main event his first WrestleMania and will also focus on possibly winning his first world championship in WWE.

