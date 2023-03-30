The wrestling world has reacted to the potential idea of Cody Rhodes feuding against Finn Balor after WrestleMania 39.
Both Rhodes and Balor will be in action at this year's Showcase of Immortals. Rhodes will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Balor, meanwhile, will face Edge in a Hell in a Cell Match.
Taking to Twitter, a portion of fans reacted to the idea of Rhodes winning the titles off Reigns and feuding with Balor post-WrestleMania.
Check out the fan reactions below:
Cody Rhodes almost came to blows with Seth Rollins backstage
Cody Rhodes almost came to blows with Seth Rollins while feuding with him upon his return to WWE.
Speaking on the Dan LeBatard Show, The American Nightmare recalled his rivalry with the former Universal Champion.
"I almost would say that I like less people than I dislike in terms of the backstage setting. The competition that exists in wrestling, you see that suspension of disbelief on-screen, but backstage it is very real in terms of the competition, who is going to be on top," he said.
Rhodes added that he would try and "rip' Rollins' eyes out. He continued:
"For example, who is going to headline WrestleMania. This year, being Roman Reigns and myself, it doesn't garner a lot of friends. Seth Rollins is the closest I've ever had to backstage turning into a fist fight in front of all of our peers and upper management. It didn't happen. Him and I absolutely can't stand one another, I'd probably try and rip his eyes out."
Rhodes will aim to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. He will main event his first WrestleMania and will also focus on possibly winning his first world championship in WWE.
Should Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comment section