'Should be fired instead' – Controversial WWE Superstar should not return on RAW next week, fans 'expect' a massive change

Recent backstage reports stated WWE's plans for Matt Riddle's big return on RAW next week, and fans had an interesting reaction to the update.

Matt Riddle was among the several top superstars who appeared at the WWE Superstar Spectacle in India earlier this month. He helped Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn pick up the win against Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher in a six-man tag team match on the show.

Matt Riddle did not appear on RAW earlier this week, but is seemingly set to return on the red brand this coming Monday. Reports claimed that it was due to "medical reasons." It is worth noting that Riddle recently found himself surrounded with controversy when he took to Instagram to claim he was harassed at JFK airport.

The report was met with an intriguing response, with most fans suggesting he should turn heel. They argued that a change in character would help him regain momentum. However, several others demanded the company fire Matt Riddle, labeling him a liability. One suggested that he should be released so he can 'go get messed up at AEW.'

Here's what WWE fans had to say about Matt Riddle potentially returning on RAW next week:

WWE's recent merger with the UFC and subsequent creation of TKO Group Holdings saw major internal changes. Triple H will no longer serve on the Board of Directors at TKO, but he retained his position as the Head of Creative. It will be interesting to see what he plans next for Matt Riddle following the latter's return next week.

Jim Cornette suggested WWE Superstar Matt Riddle "take a little break"

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette addressed the recent controversy surrounding Matt Riddle on The Jim Cornette Experience and told the former United States Champion to take a break. He stated that Riddle should "get his sh*t together." Cornette was quoted as saying:

"Maybe he just needs to get his sh*t together. Maybe the dull-witted 'Hey bro' thing is not working. Maybe he's just dull-witted and doesn't fu*king think before he does anything in a public place. Maybe he could just take a little break, come back, and regather his thoughts."

Riddle has been working alongside Drew McIntyre as a tag team, where the latter is significantly less interested. The Scottish Warrior has shown signs of heel turn, most recently, the growing conflict with The New Day pushing the former world champion towards the edge.