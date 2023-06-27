"Should leave for AEW" - WWE Universe believes 34-year-old star is being massively underutilized in the company

WWE has a roster filled with talented wrestlers who have made it to the global juggernaut through their sheer talent and hard work. However, not everyone gets the opportunity to be on the top, and sometimes that does not sit well with fans. Many recently expressed their disappointment with Ricochet's treatment by the creative.

Ricochet has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion for over five years. While the 34-year-old was a prominent face on NXT, he has been lost in the shuffle on the main roster. He has not been involved in any notable feuds since moving up to the main roster in 2019 and is more than often used to push other stars.

Ricochet has never been elevated to the main roster picture despite being incredibly talented inside the squared circle, which has irked many fans. The dissatisfaction with the constant underutilization of the former United States Champion was expressed by the WWE Universe online:

Embedded below are a few of the many responses:

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206 Ricochet is one of the most undervalued talents in all of wrestling. Man is a workhorse, and for years has felt like he hasn’t moved up the ladder in any significant way #WWERaw Ricochet is one of the most undervalued talents in all of wrestling. Man is a workhorse, and for years has felt like he hasn’t moved up the ladder in any significant way #WWERaw

VI Hero 🇻🇮 @ViHero340 @JDfromNY206 I really think he needs to leave this company I miss that old school indie ricochet. I am sick and tired of WWE not using him where he can be a top guy or even a champion. @JDfromNY206 I really think he needs to leave this company I miss that old school indie ricochet. I am sick and tired of WWE not using him where he can be a top guy or even a champion.

Malcolm Searcy @SProdigy55 @JDfromNY206 He should be World Champion Material. Give him a story and he’s golden. @JDfromNY206 He should be World Champion Material. Give him a story and he’s golden.

Brandon Hanson @Bhanson84 @JDfromNY206 When he eventually goes to AEW he will have a an amazing run I pray for the day! @JDfromNY206 When he eventually goes to AEW he will have a an amazing run I pray for the day!

Ricochet believes he doesn't get the same opportunities as other WWE superstars

Despite being a part of WWE for more than half a decade, Ricochet has hardly been involved in any notable storylines and is treated like a workhorse on TV programming.

During a recent interview, the 34-year-old highlighted that he does not get equal screen time like his colleagues to progress his feuds.

"Ricochet, he kind of gets a reset every time he comes out. So whether he lost in five minutes last week, people don’t really remember, because when he comes out, they just know they’re about to see something cool and so I think that’s like a good and bad thing for Ricochet because I don’t really get the opportunity, like for example, like a Seth (Rollins) or an A.J. (Styles) or someone, a Cody (Rhodes) or someone." [H/T Post Wrestling]

He continued:

"When they lose a match, the next week on Raw, they get to come out and talk about what happened and why they lost and what’s gonna happen in the future and how they’re gonna change it and Ricochet doesn’t really get that. Ricochet just has to come out and have another match, you know what I mean? Whether he wins or loses, he just comes out and has another match." [H/T Post Wrestling]

The former Intercontinental Champion will be in action at WWE's upcoming premium live event, Money in the Bank, where he will compete for the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase along with six other stars.

