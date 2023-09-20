"Show him who's boss," "Teach him a lesson" - WWE fans want Rhea Ripley to punish 38-year-old star after refusing to join Judgment Day

Wrestling fans recently reacted to a former champion refusing to join Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day. Many suggested that the Women's World Champion should punish Jey Uso after he turned down the proposal to join the evil faction.

On this week's episode of the RAW, the former tag team champion locked horns with Drew McIntyre, attempting to settle his issues with the latter. Later, Judgment Day members Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio joined the party. In the bout's closing moments, Jey Uso superkicked the heel trio, seemingly refusing to join them.

The Nightmare was absent from RAW after being viciously assaulted by Nia Jax last week. After the show, WWE on FOX's Twitter handle asked fans if they felt Jey Uso not joining Ripley's faction was a mistake. The Nightmare responded with a one-word message, saying 'Yes.'

It appears that wrestling fans are in favor of the Women's World Champion, as many of them were displeased with the 38-year-old's decision not to join The Judgment Day.

Check out some fan reactions below:

A fan urged Rhea Ripley to show the former Bloodline member who was the "boss."

Another fan wanted The Nightmare to teach Main Event Jey a lesson for refusing to join Judgment Day.

A Twitter user claimed that Ripley would make the former champion pay for assaulting her stablemates.

A fan jokingly mentioned that if Rhea Ripley were present on RAW, Jey would have instantly joined The Judgment Day.

A fan asked The Judgment Day to "watch out" since The Bloodline was still active on SmackDown.

Rhea Ripley is furious over Dominik Mysterio being assaulted by other stars on WWE NXT

On this week's edition of NXT, Dirty Dom squared off with Carmelo Hayes in a Champion vs. Champion bout with Ilja Dragunov sitting at the ringside.

The contest's final moments saw the North American Champion throw Hayes into Dragunov before slapping the latter. The 29-year-old star was annoyed by Dominik's antics and attacked him.

After the match, when The Judgment Day member was on his way to the back, Dragon Lee superkicked him. This seemingly angered Rhea Ripley, and she sent a message to the stars who assaulted her partner on the white-and-gold show.

"You will all PAY."

Check out her tweet below:

It remains to be seen if the Women's World Champion appears on next week's RAW and confronts Jey for his recent actions.

Do you want to see Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley join hands? Sound off in the comments section below.

