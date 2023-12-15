"Sick of the sight", "She has done literally nothing" - Fans erupt as 5-time champion surpasses major milestone in WWE

The WWE fans have lost their minds over a 33-year-old star accomplishing a significant milestone in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ever since Damage CTRL faction debut at SummerSlam 2022, IYO SKY has proved her worth in the ring. She is the current Women's Champion, a former two-time main roster Women's Tag Team Champion with Dakota Kai, a one-time NXT Women's Champion, and a one-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion with Zoey Stark.

At this year's Money in the Bank, The Genius of the Sky climbed the ladder to win the coveted contract only to cash in on Bianca Belair at SummerSlam 2023. Since winning the Women's Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer, the Japanese star has successfully defended her title against the likes of Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Zelina Vega.

SKY also retained her women's title against The EST following an assist from returning star Kairi Sane at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 in Saudi Arabia. Ahead of hitting The Road to WrestleMania 40, IYO SKY's Women's Title reign has now surpassed 130 days.

However, fans are struggling to accept the 33-year-old star's triumphant rise as they have shared outrageously frustrated reactions on Twitter.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

A few fans noted that the Damage CTRL member does not have what it takes to be a World Champion since her singles title run has unnecessary bumps.

The WWE Universe also pointed out the lack of SKY's presence on major PLE posters and that her title reign should end since she has done "literally" nothing in the company.

Some users said that The Genuis of Sky hasn't been booked dominant on TV and they are "sick" of watching the Damage CTRL on Friday Night SmackDown.

However, there are a few fans who are head over heels with the 33-year-old star's current run as the Women's Champion and referred to it as one of the "best" things that happened to her.

What's going on between IYO SKY and former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion?

Ever since Kairi Sane returned to World Wrestling Entertainment at Crown Jewel, there has been increasing tension between The Genius of the Sky and Bayley. It was The Role Model who sent Sane packing by assaulting her backstage in 2020.

On SmackDown TV, there have been several instances that showcased IYO SKY's alliance leaning more towards Kairi rather than the leader of the Damage CTRL faction.

This has led to speculations that the 33-year-old star may kick Bayley out of the faction and eventually face her at WrestleMania 40, with fans believing that The Role Model would dethrone SKY.

Only time will tell if the wrestling world witnesses Bayley vs. IYO SKY at next year's 'Mania for the Women's Championship.

What do you think of The Genius of the Sky's singles run as WWE Women's Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

