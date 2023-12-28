“Sir, that’s CM Punk not Toni Storm,” "Man’s wanted the best view in the house" WWE fans react to hilarious video from CM Punk's in-ring return

CM Punk recently made his much-anticipated return to in-ring action in WWE. A hilarious video from the event is making rounds on social media.

The Straight Edge Star made a shocking return to the Stamford-based company after nearly a decade at Survivor Series: WarGames. After a blockbuster return in front of his home crowd, Punk made appearances on all three brands before officially joining RAW. During his first month, the former AEW star was part of multiple segments but did not take part in any in-ring action.

The Best in the World faced Dominik Mysterio in his first match in WWE since the Royal Rumble 2014 during a house show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 26, 2023. Like most matches featuring the former NXT North American Champion, Rhea Ripley tried to get involved and help her Judgment Day stablemate. The former World Heavyweight, however, had none of it, as he hit 'Dirty' Dom with a GTS to score the win.

While the house show was not televised, several clips from the event have surfaced on social media. In one of such clips, a WWE cameraman approaches Punk with his camera tantalizingly close to the superstar's back.

The cameraman was probably trying to capture the fans facing the former AEW star. However, the angle from which the video is shot makes it look like he is focusing on Punk's hip area.

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

As expected, the WWE Universe came up with some of the most hilarious reactions to this video. You can check some of them below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman shares his views on CM Punk's return

Braun Strowman is currently out of action due to an injury he picked up in May 2023. The 40-year-old underwent a level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae in June.

Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his The Ranveer Show, the former WWE Champion noted that if CM Punk is helping the company's business, everyone will feel great having him on the show. He further stated that he would be able to give his opinion about Punk only after he meets the veteran wrestler:

"At the end of the day, I’m all about business, and if he [Punk] is drawing eyes and he’s selling tickets, that’s great. If the company’s doing great, we’re all doing great. I’ve heard mixed reviews on him and certain things like that, but I’m a person that judges a character by how I’m treated by him. So I’ll see when I meet him, and he can get these hands just like anybody else," Strowman said.

The former Braun Strowman is among multiple superstars CM Punk has yet to cross paths with. It will be interesting to see The Monster Among Men confront the former WWE Champion following his much-waited return from injury.

What are your thoughts on Braun Strowman's words for CM Punk? Sound off in the comments section below.