"So bizarre"- Chelsea Green calls out male WWE personality for invading her privacy

Chelsea Green has been a major headache for the WWE staff since her return at the Royal Rumble event earlier this year. The 31-year-old has been flourishing in the 'Karen' gimmick, and that was on display when she called out Byron Saxton for not giving her privacy backstage.

Green was involved in a backstage segment with Carmella on this week's RAW, where the two women had a few nice words for each other. The duo was also a menace to the red brand's GM, Adam Pearce, who avoided them with a phone call excuse. Pearce also granted the Princess of Staten Island a match against Bianca Belair next week.

While Chelsea has mostly been troublesome for Adam Pearce, she set a new target this week. She interrupted Byron Saxton during his backstage interview with Carmella. The recently returned star then took to Twitter to bash Bryon for standing there and not giving them any privacy.

"Look at @ByronSaxton just standing there giving us ZERO privacy… so bizarre," she tweeted

Vince Russo talked about WWE's booking of Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green returned to WWE at Royal Rumble 2023 after getting released from the company a couple of years earlier. While the 31-year-old has not had much success inside the squared circle, she has been entertaining outside the ring.

Vince Russo spoke about Green's booking on the recent Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. The former WWE personality pointed out that Chelsea has been doing the same thing since her return, which is wearing him out:

"Okay bro, Chelsea Green. The fourth week in a row where she’s doing the same thing. It’s like bro, okay we get it, we understand. She wants... award. We got it. Oh my god, they wear me down during this show. I get worn out," Vince Russo said.

Chelsea Green was part of an embarrassing record at Royal Rumble. The former Impact star was eliminated from the Women's Rumble match in just 5 seconds, a record for any female star. She has competed in just two matches since her return and has been on the losing end both times.

