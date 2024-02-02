"So this is how Brock's career comes to an end", "What a W" - WWE fans divided over major Brock Lesnar decision following recent allegations

The WWE Universe recently took to X/Twitter, divided over a major decision related to Brock Lesnar following recent allegations.

According to multiple reports, Lesnar was supposed to return to World Wrestling Entertainment at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. However, after reports emerged of him allegedly being a part of the lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon, the Stamford-based company dropped plans for The Beast Incarnate before the event.

Brock Lesnar has now suffered another major blow. He was reportedly removed from 2K's Supercard Digital Collectible game and will be downplayed by the Stamford-based company and other licenses going forward.

Fans started posting their thoughts on X/Twitter as soon as they got to know about the report.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

One fan was heartbroken to see how Lesnar's career might come to an end.

One fan was happy to see Brock reportedly being removed from the 2K Supercard game, as they did not want to see him again in a WWE ring.

An X/Twitter user wanted to see The Beast Incarnate back in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Some more fans were glad to see the report.

One fan did not expect to see Brock Lesnar's legacy ending like this.

Another fan was heartbroken by the report.

Another fan could not believe this was how Lesnar's career would probably end.

What the future has in store for The Beast Incarnate remains to be seen.

Dave Meltzer believes Brock Lesnar will not wrestle for any other promotion except WWE

During a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio podcast, Dave Meltzer talked about the allegations against Brock Lesnar. The veteran journalist said that WWE has brought back people who have "done a lot worse" than Lesnar and believes The Beast Incarnate will not wrestle for any other company.

"I think in the case of [Brock] Lesnar, I think that the mentality probably is, just like you know, how long do we figure it's gonna take for this to blow over? And because he was not a superior, he was involved in something that was pretty torturous. But again, that's gonna be the decision that they make, but whatever they make historically, there's been people who have, could say, done a lot worse than that have been brought back. They mean they may choose not to, I don't know. They don't need anyone, and I don't think Lesnar is gonna wrestle for anybody else," Dave Meltzer said.

Brock's 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match spot was reportedly filled by NXT Superstar Bron Breakker. It remains to be seen if The Beast Incarnate will ever return to the Stamford-based promotion.

