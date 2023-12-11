"So he can learn to be a team player again." - Fans believe CM Punk could make a surprising decision on WWE RAW

Monday's WWE RAW is set to be a major show as CM Punk finally announces which brand he is signing an exclusive contract with.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has confirmed that he plans to sign The Voice of The Voiceless, while Punk and NXT boss Shawn Michaels have teased a possible role there. SmackDown is also a possibility after Punk's return to the show this past Friday.

WWE took to X this evening to poll fans on which brand The Second City Saint should sign with.

"Which brand should @CMPunk sign with? [thinking emoji] The decision will be made TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWERaw!" they wrote.

While the majority of fans seem to believe the former AEW World Champion will sign with RAW, there were some alternate options suggested, with some predicting he will remain a free agent, and so on.

How CM Punk's WWE NXT Deadline appearance went

Saturday's NXT Deadline premium live event featured an in-ring segment with CM Punk and Shawn Michaels. The future Hall of Famer and the company's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative ended up teasing a possible NXT roster spot for Punk.

A new report from Haus of Wrestling notes that Punk spent most of the day backstage at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, and was described as being "great around everyone." The appearance was not well-known within the company ahead of time as it caught many people off guard.

Triple H was also backstage during Deadline, and his interactions with Punk were said to be "legit very good" by a company source.

Regarding Punk's demeanor, sources close to the former ECW champion continue to talk about how happy he was, and how he was just looking forward to staying on the wave that he's been riding.

Which brand do you think CM Punk will sign with? Who will be Punk's first comeback opponent? Sound off in the comments section below!

