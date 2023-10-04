"SO FREAKING EXCITING" - WWE fans optimistic as Jade Cargill's potential debut date is revealed

The wrestling world has reacted when Jade Cargill as rumored to make her WWE debut.

Jade Cargill signed with WWE last week and has already begun training at the Performance Center in Orlando. Cargill spent several years in All Elite Wrestling and was undefeated as TBS Champion until Double or Nothing in May. Kris Statlander made her return from injury and challenged Cargill to a title match.

Cargill had just defeated Taya Valkyrie to retain the title but accepted the challenge anyway. Statlander defeated Cargill at Double or Nothing to capture the TBS Championship and then got the better of the 31-year-old star once again on a recent edition of Rampage.

It was reported earlier today by PW Insider that Cargill could be making her debut at Fastlane this Saturday in Indianapolis. WWE fans took to social media and reacted in a variety of ways. Many fans are excited to see the former AEW star debut for the company, while others are wondering why she isn't starting in NXT.

Fans react to Cargill's rumored debut date.

WWE legend Teddy Long wants Jade Cargill to have a lengthy rivalry with Nia Jax

Nia Jax returned to the company last month, and Hall of Famer Teddy Long wants to see The Irresistible Force have a lengthy feud with Jade Cargill.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long and legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter discussed a possible rivalry between Jax and Cargill. Long claimed that Jax would be a great first rival for Cargill and suggested that the company take its time with it. Long stated that all he wants to see in their first confrontation is a staredown before Adam Pearce breaks it up:

"When they meet for the first time, all I want is a big staredown. I want that tense moment where Nia is looking down, and Jade is looking up, and you're like what's gonna happen next? And finally, we'll get the official in there, Adam Pearce, I think they are using him quite a lot as an authority figure. He gets into the ring, gets a referee down, and he stops them saying, 'Not tonight ladies,'" said Teddy Long. [2:22 - 2:50]

You can check out the full video below:

The future is incredibly bright for Jade Cargill in WWE. It will be interesting to see how the company introduces Cargill to fans and which superstar she will challenge first.

Are you excited for Jade Cargill's debut in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.