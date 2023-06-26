"So I had a little bit of heat" - Fan favorite WWE star was fired from the company before because of his attitude

WWE often loses a superstar before finding out that they had gold on their hands. As it turns out, they did fire a top star, who was let go from the company because of the way he carried himself. The same star, LA Knight, is now one of the favorites to win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

LA Knight had signed a developmental contract with WWE when he was in NXT in 2013. However, he was eventually released in 2014. He would then go on to sign with IMPACT Wrestling, where he finally found success and was also a world champion.

As it turns out, while he was being released from WWE, there was a lot of heat surrounding Knight. The star spoke about it in his recent interview on Rosenberg Radio. There were some issues about how he carried himself, and he was told that the only way that heat would go away was if he went away for a while.

"When I got cut the first time, it was made very clear to me it was not a talent issue. The issue was, there was a perception issue about me and the way I carried myself and things of that nature. So I had a little bit of heat. So I had left with heat, and it was said to me in order for that stigma to go away you have to go away for a while. So maybe bring it back in six months, nine months, a year. This is exactly what they told me while I was being released." [4:55 - 5:24]

LA Knight found hostility even when he was in talks with WWE a year later

Eventually, Knight would return, but he found out there was still hostility for him one year after his release when he was having talks with WWE again. He decided to stay with IMPACT Wrestling as he was making more money there as well.

"So I always knew that there was hostility for me, and I found that out almost exactly a year later there was hostility for me, when I started having talks with them again. But, at the time for the immediate money, there was more money available for me where I was." [5:25 - 5:42]

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse LA Knight got cheered over Rey Mysterio, who is one of the most beloved faces ever.



He is undeniable at this point. LA Knight got cheered over Rey Mysterio, who is one of the most beloved faces ever.He is undeniable at this point. https://t.co/klOBT01nzb

Knight would end up making his name in IMPACT Wrestling and became a top star in the wrestling world.

For any quotes taken from this article, please credit Rosenberg Radio and provide a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Do you think LA Knight can win the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes