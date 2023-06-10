"So much long-term upside", "Respectfully and firmly.. No" - WWE Universe divided over Roman Reigns' potential WrestleMania 40 challenger

Following WrestleMania 39, the WWE Universe seems hell-bent on supporting Cody Rhodes no matter what. The American Nightmare has become, by default, the chosen one by the people to conquer The Tribal Chief. However, the creative team has in its hands one major feud just waiting to explode on television.

As witnessed on the 1,000 days celebration segment on SmackDown, fans popped unanimously when Solo Sikoa teased leaving The Head of the Table.

People began drawing comparisons to ex-WWE star Batista's rise to main event status when The Animal turned on his mentor Triple H in the buildup to WrestleMania 18 years ago. Much like Sikoa, Batista, too, was the "enforcer" of Evolution.

When a poll was conducted recently on Twitter, fans were almost equally divided, albeit slightly favoring more towards Cody Rhodes ending The Tribal Chief's reign. You can check out some fan reactions below, as they sound off on the potential Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa WrestleMania 40 main event match:

Greg Hemminger @HemmingerGreg @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero I've been calling this as the modern HHH vs Batista for 7 months. I dont know about Mania but it's money. @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero I've been calling this as the modern HHH vs Batista for 7 months. I dont know about Mania but it's money.

nowblades @nowblades @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero If Solo gets over like Batista level from being the enforcer (similar role Batista had in evolution) he would be a good one to end the reign just cause of how young he is. So much long term upside @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero If Solo gets over like Batista level from being the enforcer (similar role Batista had in evolution) he would be a good one to end the reign just cause of how young he is. So much long term upside

Edwin Laws @The__VIPSection @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero Not Mania 40 but definitely 41 or 42. If they want Roman to go babyface then he should take a break after he loses to Cody at 40. Go do Hollywood stuff, then come back as the babyface to stop his cousin from becoming an even darker version of himself. Would be a great story. @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero Not Mania 40 but definitely 41 or 42. If they want Roman to go babyface then he should take a break after he loses to Cody at 40. Go do Hollywood stuff, then come back as the babyface to stop his cousin from becoming an even darker version of himself. Would be a great story.

One fan pointed out the "nepotism" of it all, as it would come off as Roman Reigns elevating members of the Samoan family while vanquishing every other opponent that stands in his way.

Sean OZone @SeanOZone @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero No, the Rumble at the latest. It has to be Roman/Cody 2. If they choose to have anyone from the Bloodline to dethrone Roman after having him go through everyone else would feel like nepotism. @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero No, the Rumble at the latest. It has to be Roman/Cody 2. If they choose to have anyone from the Bloodline to dethrone Roman after having him go through everyone else would feel like nepotism.

Renee Dale @rendale @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero It'll happen before wrestlemania 40 if they didn't give Cody his rematch at some point this is a blemish for Triple H Vince McMahon brought him back and brought him back in a way that Cody was so over and Triple H needs to be careful to not screw that up. @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero It'll happen before wrestlemania 40 if they didn't give Cody his rematch at some point this is a blemish for Triple H Vince McMahon brought him back and brought him back in a way that Cody was so over and Triple H needs to be careful to not screw that up.

PrinceIsDead @PrinceIsDeadX @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero I'm sorry but Solo ain't going to be the face of WWE. Rhodes will win it at Mania. @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero I'm sorry but Solo ain't going to be the face of WWE. Rhodes will win it at Mania.

It will be interesting to see if WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray's affirmation comes true, as Cody Rhodes' popularity remains consistent. If anything, his feud against Brock Lesnar has only put him in front of fans as the heroic and sympathetic babyface.

The American Nightmare himself has openly admitted that the Philly crowd treats him like he was "born there," ever since his former tag partner Damian Sandow turned on him in the 2013 edition of Money in the Bank.

Rhodes could return to the City of Brotherly Love next year and capture the world championship for the first time in his career.

Will Paul Heyman eventually turn on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion?

The Wiseman recently shared how he ended up being paired with Roman Reigns. After being Brock Lesnar's advocate for years, it became hard for Heyman to side with someone who wasn't established yet.

"There were limited options in my agreement as to whom WWE could put me with. When I had the leverage, I wrote that in," Heyman continued. "Because we had reached a point — the cache of being Brock Lesnar's advocate — that anybody else you put me with could either make them instantly a star, or you're watering me down and ultimately hurting the other person because they don't belong with me." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Despite this, Solo Sikoa is a name The Bloodline's Special Counsel showed an interest in. It makes perfect sense for Paul Heyman to turn on Reigns for the younger star, who is evidently destined to become a top name in due course of time.

WWE @WWE



Believe that. Whether it was an emotional in-ring return from retirement, a massive Champion vs. Champion clash or a #RoyalRumble Match winner looking to finish their story, @WWERomanReigns retained his championship in THREE straight main events at #WrestleMania Believe that. Whether it was an emotional in-ring return from retirement, a massive Champion vs. Champion clash or a #RoyalRumble Match winner looking to finish their story, @WWERomanReigns retained his championship in THREE straight main events at #WrestleMania!Believe that. https://t.co/ZYaeydoeU1

You can read more about Roman Reigns' eventual babyface turn happening with Heyman's turn here.

Is Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa too early for WrestleMania 40, or is it the appropriate main event for next year's show? Sound off in the comments section below.

