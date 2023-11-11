"So overpowered", "What a lineup" - WWE Universe erupts after 8-time champion turns heel and joins Damage CTRL on SmackDown

The WWE Universe has erupted after Damage CTRL added a fifth member to the faction on this week's SmackDown.

At the recently concluded Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, the returning Kairi Sane assisted IYO SKY in retaining the Women's Championship. On SmackDown tonight, Sane and Bayley put their issues aside, as the former IWGP Women's Champion officially became a part of Damage CTRL.

However, from there onwards, the night only got better for Bayley and her faction. In the main event of SmackDown, Bayley, SKY, and Sane faced the trio of Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka.

Much to the surprise of the WWE Universe, The Empress of Tomorrow turned her back on Belair and Flair, as she became the newest member of Damage CTRL. The WWE Universe on social media went completely insane after witnessing Asuka's actions.

Fans went wild on social media after Asuka's heel turn

At this year's SummerSlam, Asuka lost the Women's Championship to Belair in a Triple Threat Match also involving The Queen. Hence, it made sense for The Empress of Tomorrow to turn her back on The EST.

Bayley and her stable could be in action at the upcoming Survivor Series PLE, presumably in the Women's WarGames Match.

