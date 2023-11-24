"So sick!", "Can’t wait for the reunion" - Sudden report about secret WWE signing advertised for Survivor Series excites fans

WWE Survivor Series is just a few sleeps away, and a recent report has opened the doors to a huge return. Fans are now excited at the prospect of seeing some returning stars at the premium live event.

Randy Orton has already been announced as a member of Cody Rhodes’ team for Survivor Series War Games. The WWE Universe is also hoping to see CM Punk return at the show.

That’s not all, as a recent report states that Authors of Pain and Gallus will be moving to the main roster at Survivor Series. Gallus has been working on NXT in recent months, but they haven’t found much success.

Meanwhile, Authors of Pain was released by WWE in September 2020. They were secretly rehired by the company in 2022 before Vince McMahon's return as chairman. However, they haven’t appeared on television since their re-signing.

The prospect of seeing Akam and Rezar on the main roster has fans excited. Many want to see them align with Santos Escobar to create a new heel faction opposite LWO. Meanwhile, others are hoping to see them reunite with Seth Rollins for another big run.

Authors of Pain were booked as a dominant team on NXT and RAW for some time. They’ve won the tag team championships twice and would do well in the absence of The Viking Raiders on RAW.

Authors of Pain have reportedly been traveling with WWE for some time

Authors of Pain was once a dominant tag team in WWE. The company could have done so much more with them in 2020, but they were released from their contract in September that year.

Triple H re-signed them a year ago, but the creative team failed to bring them back on television. However, Akam and Rezar could come out at Survivor Series for a major segment.

Responding to the report of their main roster move at Survivor Series, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful wrote that they were on travel plans in May. However, they never made their televised return.

"AOP have been presumably signed for.....lord knows how long! I heard they were on travel plans in MAY. Hope they're back to TV soon."

Fans will hope to see Akam and Rezar get a better run on the main roster. They could reunite with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and help him retain his title in some big matches.

Are you excited at the prospect of seeing the tag team back on TV? Sound off in the comments section below.