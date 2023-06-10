"So sick of it" - Fans believe Vince McMahon is prioritizing 37-year-old WWE star over an entire division

Vince McMahon might be back in the Titan Towers, but the WWE Universe often blames him for any poor booking decisions in recent times. Recently, fans were disappointed and blamed McMahon for prioritizing a returning Charlotte Flair over the entire women's division by immediately giving her a title shot.

Last night on WWE SmackDown, Asuka was presented with a new WWE Women's Championship but got interrupted by a returning Charlotte Flair. The Queen immediately challenged her to a title match, and the management made it official during the show.

Charlotte Flair was last seen at WrestleMania 39 after she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley. Fans were enraged as they felt Vince McMahon is prioritizing The Queen and handing her countless opportunities in the company over a majority of the women in the locker room.

Check out some of the reactions below:

KC @kclilback @WWEonFOX @WWEAsuka @MsCharlotteWWE if anyone doubted vince was in control. this removes all doubt. once again Asuka is a "transitional" champ cause Vince wants his precious Charlotte to have the title cause he thinks that's what the fans want but the wwe writers are back to writing for an audience of 1 - Vince @WWEonFOX @WWEAsuka @MsCharlotteWWE if anyone doubted vince was in control. this removes all doubt. once again Asuka is a "transitional" champ cause Vince wants his precious Charlotte to have the title cause he thinks that's what the fans want but the wwe writers are back to writing for an audience of 1 - Vince

Dreamer33 @Pageturner20 @WWEonFOX @WWEAsuka



But you know Vince when it comes to Charlotte... @MsCharlotteWWE We...it was a nice run, Asuka.But you know Vince when it comes to Charlotte... @WWEonFOX @WWEAsuka @MsCharlotteWWE We...it was a nice run, Asuka. But you know Vince when it comes to Charlotte... https://t.co/6bq0xR8HRJ

Absolute Elsewhere🐶🏴‍☠️🤷‍♂️ @BobFredrick6 @WWEonFOX @MsCharlotteWWE @WWEAsuka Let's give Asuka the title because Charlotte is back, and Charlotte must have the belt on her because it's such good shit!! Vince strikes again! @WWEonFOX @MsCharlotteWWE @WWEAsuka Let's give Asuka the title because Charlotte is back, and Charlotte must have the belt on her because it's such good shit!! Vince strikes again!

Gojo Stan @gojomylife @WWEonFOX @WWEAsuka @MsCharlotteWWE This is why your division is weak bro. Vince only wants to feature Charlotte and not the other dozens of women in the locker room. So sick of it @WWEonFOX @WWEAsuka @MsCharlotteWWE This is why your division is weak bro. Vince only wants to feature Charlotte and not the other dozens of women in the locker room. So sick of it 😤

In three weeks, Asuka will defend her new WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair ahead of Money in the Bank 2023. It will be interesting to see if The Empress of Tomorrow drops the title to The Queen or if the Japanese star ends up beating Flair.

Charlotte Flair has conquered the women's division on multiple occasions under Vince McMahon's old WWE regime

In 2015, Charlotte Flair made her way to the main roster and joined Monday Night RAW. A few months later, she ended Nikki Bella's reign as the longest-reigning Divas Champion and retired the belt at WrestleMania 32 by winning the new RAW Women's Championship.

Over the past few years, Vince McMahon has often booked Charlotte Flair as the top champion across all three brands, including a short return to NXT, where she won her second NXT Women's Championship. She was also added to the first-ever women's main event at WrestleMania by Vince McMahon.

Last year, a new regime arrived in the company, and Triple H became the Chief Content Officer. Regardless of the new regime, WWE granted a title match to Flair after Ronda Rousey defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Raquel Rodriguez.

WWE @WWE



has returned to challenge



#SmackDown "I don't wait in line... I MADE THE LINE!" @MsCharlotteWWE has returned to challenge @WWEAsuka for her WWE Women's Championship! "I don't wait in line... I MADE THE LINE!" 🔥@MsCharlotteWWE has returned to challenge @WWEAsuka for her WWE Women's Championship! #SmackDown https://t.co/TFTBgzaSWB

The Queen is one of the most decorated women's entertainers in the world. However, fans are upset with how Flair has been booked and given sudden title matches upon returning to the company. It will be interesting to see if Charlotte wins the new women's title in the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

Do you think Vince McMahon prioritizes Charlotte FLair over the women's division? Sound off in the comment section below.

