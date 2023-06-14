"Solo ain't ready for any of that, lmao" - Wild Bloodline fan theory rocks Twitter as WWE fans refuse to accept another twist

A WWE fan recently shared a wild theory of another betrayal in The Bloodline, but Twitter was not amused.

The Roman Reigns-led faction has become one of the most popular acts in pro wrestling since its inception. Fans are invested in the group's future, especially since the creative team is evidently planning a huge implosion.

A fan recently took to Twitter to suggest another possible twist to The Bloodline saga. They theorized a potential match between Roman Reigns and his trusted enforcer Solo Sikoa, picking the latter for the win.

The detailed post further suggested that Paul Heyman should turn on Roman Reigns when he gets kicked out of The Island of Relevancy with a loss against Sikoa. The Wise Man could also offer his services to the new Tribal Chief if Sikoa gets his "career-defining moment."

"Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa is inevitable. Imagine Paul Heyman going against Roman Reigns after he gets kicked out from The Island of Relevancy. Wise Man of Solo Sikoa. This could be [a] career-defining moment for Solo Sikoa. And what better way to build [a] Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa match," read the tweet.

Rohit Pant @wrestle_chatter



Imagine Paul Heyman going against Roman Reigns after he gets kicked out from The Island of Relevancy.

Wiseman of Solo Sikoa.



This could be career defining moment for Solo Sikoa. And What better way to build Roman Reigns Vs Solo Sikoa… Roman Reigns Vs Solo Sikoa is Inevitable.Imagine Paul Heyman going against Roman Reigns after he gets kicked out from The Island of Relevancy.Wiseman of Solo Sikoa.This could be career defining moment for Solo Sikoa. And What better way to build Roman Reigns Vs Solo Sikoa… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Roman Reigns Vs Solo Sikoa is Inevitable. Imagine Paul Heyman going against Roman Reigns after he gets kicked out from The Island of Relevancy.Wiseman of Solo Sikoa.This could be career defining moment for Solo Sikoa. And What better way to build Roman Reigns Vs Solo Sikoa… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/XQhBb0aGcr

The post immediately drew the attention of the WWE Universe, as they unanimously dismissed the idea. Fans believe Solo Sikoa needs more time before he can face and potentially dethrone Roman Reigns. Many also noted that this betrayal would unnecessarily complicate the Jey Uso angle in The Bloodline.

Here's how WWE fans reacted to the idea of Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa:

. @X16XAntonio @wrestle_chatter Down the line that would be massive but at this moment no he should definitely stay loyal for the time being. @wrestle_chatter Down the line that would be massive but at this moment no he should definitely stay loyal for the time being.

Julio @Montvna_II



Solo needs a mid-card title run and a feud with Theory would be the perfect place to start.



Theory gets the face turn he needs and Solo gets his first title. Win-win Rohit Pant @wrestle_chatter



Imagine Paul Heyman going against Roman Reigns after he gets kicked out from The Island of Relevancy.

Wiseman of Solo Sikoa.



This could be career defining moment for Solo Sikoa. And What better way to build Roman Reigns Vs Solo Sikoa… Roman Reigns Vs Solo Sikoa is Inevitable.Imagine Paul Heyman going against Roman Reigns after he gets kicked out from The Island of Relevancy.Wiseman of Solo Sikoa.This could be career defining moment for Solo Sikoa. And What better way to build Roman Reigns Vs Solo Sikoa… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Roman Reigns Vs Solo Sikoa is Inevitable. Imagine Paul Heyman going against Roman Reigns after he gets kicked out from The Island of Relevancy.Wiseman of Solo Sikoa.This could be career defining moment for Solo Sikoa. And What better way to build Roman Reigns Vs Solo Sikoa… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/XQhBb0aGcr That’s jumping every gun possible lolSolo needs a mid-card title run and a feud with Theory would be the perfect place to start.Theory gets the face turn he needs and Solo gets his first title. Win-win twitter.com/wrestle_chatte… That’s jumping every gun possible lol Solo needs a mid-card title run and a feud with Theory would be the perfect place to start. Theory gets the face turn he needs and Solo gets his first title. Win-win twitter.com/wrestle_chatte…

Jabrr @RJG_Lii Rohit Pant @wrestle_chatter



Imagine Paul Heyman going against Roman Reigns after he gets kicked out from The Island of Relevancy.

Wiseman of Solo Sikoa.



This could be career defining moment for Solo Sikoa. And What better way to build Roman Reigns Vs Solo Sikoa… Roman Reigns Vs Solo Sikoa is Inevitable.Imagine Paul Heyman going against Roman Reigns after he gets kicked out from The Island of Relevancy.Wiseman of Solo Sikoa.This could be career defining moment for Solo Sikoa. And What better way to build Roman Reigns Vs Solo Sikoa… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Roman Reigns Vs Solo Sikoa is Inevitable. Imagine Paul Heyman going against Roman Reigns after he gets kicked out from The Island of Relevancy.Wiseman of Solo Sikoa.This could be career defining moment for Solo Sikoa. And What better way to build Roman Reigns Vs Solo Sikoa… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/XQhBb0aGcr Solo is a little green still tho....gotta get my man's some more ring time twitter.com/wrestle_chatte… Solo is a little green still tho....gotta get my man's some more ring time twitter.com/wrestle_chatte…

While Sikoa has enjoyed a dominant run on the main roster and has proved himself as Reigns' trusted weapon on multiple occasions, many still favor Cody Rhodes or Jey Uso ending Roman Reigns' historic title reign.

Paul Heyman details real-life dynamic with WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman opened up about his real-life equation with Roman Reigns in a recent appearance on Tetragrammaton with Rick Rubin. He hailed The Tribal Chief as brilliant and said he serves him as a wise man behind the scenes. Heyman also admitted to learning from Reigns and said:

"Roman Reigns is a fascinatingly intelligent human being. Brilliant. All false humility aside, behind the scenes, I serve as [a] wise man for Roman Reigns — for that human being. 100%. But I learn as much from him (...) every day as he will ever learn from me." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Paul Heyman also credited Roman Reigns for his vision during the Thunderdome Era when he reinvented himself in WWE. The Wise Man also said he struggles to keep up with Reigns' progressive approach towards the business and loves working with The Bloodline leader.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes