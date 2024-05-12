Solo Sikoa breaks character to send heartfelt message

WWE star Solo Sikoa has broken character today on social media to deliver a heartfelt message on Mother's Day. The Bloodline has made some changes recently on SmackDown.

Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga defeated Kevin Owens and Randy Orton at Backlash last weekend in France. Tonga Loa debuted with the promotion at the premium live event and interfered in the match to help The Bloodline pick up the victory.

Sikoa took to his Instagram story to break character today and shared a message to his wife. You can check out Solo Sikoa's post on Instagram by clicking here.

"Happy Mother's Day to you," he wrote.

Roman Reigns has not appeared on television since he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania XL. Paul Heyman withdrew The Tribal Chief from this year's WWE Draft, only to later admit that he hasn't spoken to Reigns since The Show of Shows.

Solo Sikoa told The Wiseman of The Bloodline on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown that he has been in contact with Reigns, and the former champion has told him that he is the leader of the faction until he returns.

WWE veteran praises The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently spoke highly of Solo Sikoa and claimed that Roman Reigns may be afraid of him when he returns to SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell complimented Sikoa as a performer and said he does a lot despite being given very little to work with. The legend noted that Solo Sikoa has been able to get over without having to speak and The Tribal Chief would rather get hit by lightning than have to deal with The Enforcer of The Bloodline moving forward.

"They have gotten that over because he has Solo with him, but yet he doesn't want to cross him. So if he does, you know, by his actions, everybody can see that Roman [Reigns] would rather d**n get hit by lighting than mess with Solo. And they [WWE] have gotten that over. Solo does the most with the least of anybody that I've seen. It was like two or three months he didn't even speak at all. so, if he can get it over without the verbalization of that, he is doing well, doing really, really good," said Mantell. [From 26:48 - 27:28]

You can watch the full podcast in the video below:

Roman Reigns is reportedly still creatively involved with The Bloodline despite not appearing on television as of late. Only time will tell when The Head of the Table will make his return to SmackDown.

