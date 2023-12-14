"Solo Sikoa ends his career that's why," "He doesn't want that smoke" - WWE Universe thinks top RAW star is afraid to go to SmackDown

Solo Sikoa made his mark on the WWE main roster at Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event last year when he cost Drew McIntyre the biggest moment of his career.

The Enforcer helped Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed Universal Championship against The Scottish Warrior on the latter's home turf. Since then, McIntyre has had hard luck hounding for his crowning moment, and he blames The Bloodline. The 38-year-old Superstar is on a rampage (no pun intended), and the arrival of Jey Uso to Monday Night RAW has only added fuel to the fire.

Drew McIntyre has a personal vendetta against "Main Event" Jey and anyone who has wronged him. He took out Sami Zayn backstage a few weeks ago and defeated Jey Uso this past Monday Night to earn a shot at Seth "Freakin" Rollins' World Heavyweight title on the Day 1 edition of RAW.

However, the WWE Universe couldn't help but notice McIntyre has gone after everyone but Solo Sikoa. The two men haven't crossed paths since last year's WarGames match. It's no secret that The Enforcer is the man responsible for The Scotsman not fulfilling his quest.

The two men are working for different brands now, but some fans think Drew McIntyre is scared to go to SmackDown and face Solo Sikoa.

Should McIntyre move to Friday Night SmackDown?

Has WWE dropped the ball on Solo Sikoa?

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter criticized the booking of Solo, asserting that he's been booked to lose too often lately:

"One thing that's bothering me about the whole Bloodline situation with Randy Orton, I've noticed that, you know, when they brought in Solo, he was like this undefeatable monster. And now, everybody's beating him up. LA Knight was beating him up."

Sikoa last wrestled when he partnered with Jimmy to face Randy Orton and LA Knight in a losing effort. With Royal Rumble right around the corner, it would be interesting to see what the company has in store for him.

Do you want to see Drew McIntyre go to SmackDown and feud with Solo Sikoa? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

