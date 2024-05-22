Solo Sikoa issues major threat to top WWE Superstar ahead of SmackDown

WWE will hold SmackDown this Friday in Saudi Arabia ahead of WWE King and Queen of the Ring. As The Bloodline arrived in Jeddah, Solo Sikoa warned a top superstar that Tama Tonga would take him out.

The MFT will go head-to-head against The Viper in the semifinal of the King of the Ring tournament this Friday on the blue brand. Before SmackDown ended last week, the 44-year-old legend vowed to introduce his boot to Tonga's "a**" in their anticipated clash.

Upon his arrival with Tama Tonga to Jeddah, Sikoa addressed the upcoming square-off between his MFT and Orton. He stated that The Butcher of The Bloodline will take out The Viper:

"The Bloodline is here. The Bloodline is here. MFT, The Butcher of The Bloodline here to take out Randy Orton," he said.

Tama Tonga should win the King of the Ring tournament, says WWE Analyst

Last Monday on RAW, Gunther defeated Jey Uso to secure his place in the final of the King of the Ring tournament. While many expect The Ring General to capture the crown, WWE Analyst Sam Roberts thinks Tama Tonga should win the competition.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts claimed a loss to Tama Tonga would not hurt Randy Orton. However, it would be tough for The Bloodline to recover if The MFT lost to The Viper:

"Randy Orton versus Tama Tonga is happening on SmackDown on Friday. There's no reason why The Bloodline couldn't interfere and cost Randy Orton that match. Again, Randy would lose nothing. And I would argue that at this point, if Tama lost to Randy Orton, it might be tough for The Bloodline to recover," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Tama Tonga can defeat Randy Orton and whether he would then be able to overcome The Ring General at King and Queen of the Ring.

