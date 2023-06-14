Solo Sikoa's one-word reaction to Jey Uso's actions on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa and Jey Uso were at odds on last week's edition of WWE SmackDown after the former took out Jimmy Uso the week before. The Enforcer reacted to the altercation on social media after the event.

The Bloodline's implosion went down at Night of Champions after Jimmy Uso snapped at Roman Reigns and laid him out with multiple Superkicks. While Sikoa initially teased aligning with his brothers, he revealed his true colors and took out Jimmy with the Samoan Spike.

Last week on the blue brand, Jey confronted the Enforcer for his actions and slammed him for raising his hands on his elder brother. Solo also made his presence felt in the main event, along with Jimmy, which eventually led to their brother losing the opportunity to win the United States Championship.

During the match, Sikoa tried to attack Jimmy but was stopped by Jey. The same image was posted by WWE's official account on Instagram, enticing a one-word response from Solo Sikoa.

Check it out below:

Solo Stan @topSoloStan Solo Sikoa responds to Jey's actions on SmackDown Solo Sikoa responds to Jey's actions on SmackDown https://t.co/133Kn9PLxu

Jey Uso also sent a warning to Solo Sikoa. Check it out by clicking here.

WWE is reportedly building up Bloodline's implosion to a match between Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns

Solo Sikoa has been presented as an unstoppable force since making his main roster debut last year at Clash at the Castle. The Enforcer has lost just one televised match via pinfall or submission, with Cody Rhodes being the only star to achieve the feat.

Solo has played a key role in Roman Reigns' ongoing historic title run, helping the Tribal Chief on multiple occasions, including the match against The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 39. However, many believe that the Street Fighter could be the one to eventually dethrone the Head of the Table.

It was recently reported that the collapse of The Bloodline could lead to Solo turning on Roman Reigns down the line. A glimpse of the same was displayed on SmackDown a few weeks back when the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion showed signs of fear upon bumping into the former NXT star.

Rohit Pant @wrestle_chatter



Imagine Paul Heyman going against Roman Reigns after he gets kicked out from The Island of Relevancy.

Wiseman of Solo Sikoa.



This could be career defining moment for Solo Sikoa. And What better way to build Roman Reigns Vs Solo Sikoa… Roman Reigns Vs Solo Sikoa is Inevitable.Imagine Paul Heyman going against Roman Reigns after he gets kicked out from The Island of Relevancy.Wiseman of Solo Sikoa.This could be career defining moment for Solo Sikoa. And What better way to build Roman Reigns Vs Solo Sikoa… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Roman Reigns Vs Solo Sikoa is Inevitable. Imagine Paul Heyman going against Roman Reigns after he gets kicked out from The Island of Relevancy.Wiseman of Solo Sikoa.This could be career defining moment for Solo Sikoa. And What better way to build Roman Reigns Vs Solo Sikoa… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/XQhBb0aGcr

However, the two are on the same side of the ring for now and could team up to take on The Usos at Money in the Bank. Roman Reigns will return to SmackDown this week, which will most likely set up the match for WWE's upcoming premium live event.

What are your thoughts on this storyline? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes