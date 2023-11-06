Solo Sikoa sends a cryptic message after destroying John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel

Solo Sikoa left the fans stunned at WWE Crown Jewel as he absolutely destroyed John Cena in what was a 'must-win' match for the latter. The Enforcer took to social media to send a cryptic message after the huge victory.

The Street Champion competed in his first singles premium live event match at the recently concluded show in Saudi Arabia. The Bloodline member got orders from Roman Reigns to take out John Cena after the 16-time world champion got involved in their business. Solo did not disappoint The Tribal Chief as he annihilated The Cenation Leader with multiple Samoan Spikes and picked up the victory in the high-stakes bout.

Taking to social media after the victory, the former NXT North American Champion posted an image of him standing tall over the Greatest Of All Time. However, as usual, Solo did not say any words.

What's next for John Cena after heart-crushing loss to Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel?

John Cena has taken a back seat in the last few years and is notable in the twilight phase of his career. The 16-time world champion recently returned for a brief run and was a staple on SmackDown.

Cena highlighted before his match at Crown Jewel that he hadn't won a singles match on TV programming in over 2000 days, stressing how important it was for him to come out on top this time. However, not only did he fail to win again, but he was also brutally destroyed by Solo Sikoa, leaving many wondering what's next for him after the soul-crushing loss.

The Cenation Leader hinted at retirement as he posted a picture of David Beckham from his last football game. However, nothing is confirmed at the moment.

Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa proved at WWE Crown Jewel that he is more than ready for the main event picture as he dominated John Cena as no one other than Brock Lesnar has. Fans will be eagerly waiting to see what's next for the Enforcer and hoping to see him breakthrough as a singles star.

