Solo Sikoa sends a cryptic message after suffering a brutal beatdown on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa had a night to forget this Friday as he was laid out by Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight after the two-on-three handicap match on WWE SmackDown. The Enforcer took to social media to send a cryptic message after the incident.

WWE SmackDown General Manager pitted The Bloodline against Orton, Styles, and Knight on the latest edition of the blue brand. However, due to Roman Reigns' absence, the heel stable was left a member short. Paul Heyman tried his best to find another star to join them, but was unsuccessful in his pursuit, leaving Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a handicapped situation against The Tribal Chief's rivals.

While The Bloodline duo tried to take out Randy Orton before the match to even the odds, The Legend Killer returned later to help his team defeat the two. The post-match brawl saw the babyfaces take out Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso with a brutal beatdown. The trio even put The Tribal Heir through the announcer table with a powerbomb.

Not the one to rest after the happenings last night, Solo posted a cryptic post on social media after the incident.

Solo posted:

"Solo is not done yet."

Expand Tweet

Solo Sikoa is on a losing streak in WWE

Solo Sikoa has been booked as a dominant force ever since moving up to the WWE main roster in 2022. The Enforcer has victories over multiple former world champions such as Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, and Rey Mysterio. He also delivered John Cena a beating of a lifetime during their match at Crown Jewel 2023.

However, things haven't gone The Tribal Heir's way since the match in Saudi Arabia. The Bloodline member has lost every single match that he has competed in since then. However, most of his losses have come at house shows. Nonetheless, the powerhouse has not tasted victory in his last 18 matches.

Expand Tweet

Solo was also in action at last night's WWE Supershow where he was once again on the losing end against one of Roman Reigns' rivals. You can check out the complete results and highlights from the show by clicking here.

Are you impressed with Solo Sikoa's run on WWE SmackDown? Sound off below and let us know!

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here