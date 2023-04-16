Solo Sikoa sends a two-word message to popular WWE Superstar after his latest win

Solo Sikoa took to social media to send a two-word message to top WWE star and former champion, Matt Riddle.

On this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Sikoa was in action against Riddle. The former tag team champion returned after WrestleMania 39 to continue his feud with The Enforcer, who put him out of action in the first place.

After picking up yet another dominant win, Solo took to Twitter to send a two-word message to Riddle.

"Problem Solved," wrote Sikoa.

Check out Solo Sikoa's tweet:

The feud between Riddle and The Bloodline began last year amid The Usos' quest to win the RAW Tag Team Titles and become Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Jimmy and Jey went on to beat RK-Bro, as Randy Orton suffered an injury. The Viper has been sidelined since, while Riddle was put out of action at the hands of Sikoa.

Solo Sikoa sent a similar message to Kevin Owens

On Monday Night RAW, Solo Sikoa defeated Kevin Owens in a huge singles match between the two men.

Taking to social media, Sikoa sent a similar message, as he put Owens on notice via his Instagram handle. He wrote:

"#ProblemSolved."

The Bloodline has been feuding with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for months. The rivalry began at the Royal Rumble premium live event when Zayn betrayed the faction and Roman Reigns.

Prior to WrestleMania, Sikoa faced both Owens and Zayn in singles competition. He maintained an impressive unbeaten streak before being beaten clean for the first time by Cody Rhodes.

As of right now, there are a lot of issues within The Bloodline, with Reigns seemingly losing his patience with both Jey and Jimmy, with The Usos losing their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles to Zayn and Owens at WrestleMania.

Will Solo betray his cousins Jimmy and Jey down the road? Sound off in the comment section.

