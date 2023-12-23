"Solo Sikoa spike him out of the company," "Zero interest" - WWE Universe reacts to 4-time champion's disappointing run

WWE SmackDown is filled with notable names and talented stars of tomorrow in the promotion. Recently, fans reacted to the absence of the former 4-time champion and the disappointing run of the star under the new regime.

Earlier this year, Carlito shocked the globe when he came out during the San Juan Street Fight between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest. The Caribbean Cool was signed to WWE, but didn't reappear for a while and made another shocking appearance at WWE Fastlane 2023.

Sadly, he made a handful of appearances on the blue brand and went away for a while after Santos Escobar attacked him on an episode of WWE SmackDown. The fans recently reacted to the former United States Champion's second run with the promotion under the new regime.

Check out some reactions below:

The former Intercontinental Champion had a total of three matches since his return and he lost two of them on the blue brand. Fans believe that canceling the PLE match against Santos Escobar and the possible injury angle has hurt his current run. It will be interesting to see when he returns to the blue brand.

Carlito spoke about the changes to his WWE theme

The WWE Universe is familiar with Carlito's theme song which he used for over a decade and it received a loud pop in Puerto Rico when he appeared at Backlash 2023. However, the fans didn't emulate the same reaction when he returned at Fastlane 2023.

The original theme song was gone and the company gave the former 2-time Tag Team Champion a new theme song. Speaking on Cheap Heat podcast, Carlito spoke about the new theme song.

"Like I said, I wasn’t crazy about it, but also, it was like one of those earworms where I’d be humming it to myself during the day, you know? Because they said, ‘You listened to it 1,000 times’ and then I’d find myself just humming it here without even noticing so, it grew on me a little bit so maybe, hopefully — I know people don’t like change. I’m that guy too. I’m not crazy about change but, I think it’s something that needed to be done and just to, you know, put a fresh coat of paint on everything,”

Carlito lost a first-time-ever match to Bobby Lashley on SmackDown. Later, he was scheduled to face Santos Escobar, but it got scrapped due to an injury angle.

What are your thoughts on Carlito's run? Sound off in the comments section below.