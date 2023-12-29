"Solo Sikoa spiked his momentum," "Another fumble by WWE" - 41-year-old star will not win a world championship, according to fans

WWE SmackDown is predominantly dominated by Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso, as The Bloodline storyline is seemingly nowhere near its end. Recently, fans reacted to a post that discussed the possibility of a popular star's chances of becoming a world champion.

Earlier this year, LA Knight rose to the top of the promotion even without getting heavily pushed by management. After seeing his rise, the company seems to have gotten behind The Megastar, who became a prominent character in the men's division on Friday Night SmackDown.

However, Knight has not been in the title picture since he lost to Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 after Sikoa and Uso interfered and cost him. Recently, fans reacted to a post that discussed the possibility of The Megastar winning a world championship in the promotion.

Knight has another opportunity for a title match against Roman Reigns if he ends up defeating AJ Styles and Randy Orton on the New Year's Resolution edition of WWE SmackDown. However, the chances are slim as the company has teased a feud between The Viper and The Tribal Chief.

Released WWE stars spoke about working with LA Knight on Friday Night SmackDown

Last year, LA Knight came to WWE's main roster, but as Max Dupri, a manager to the Maximum Male Models. Fans immediately rejected the idea of Knight as Dupri, and after weeks of teasing it, Knight returned and started his journey on the blue brand.

In the end, Knight ditched the trio and went on to feud with Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown. Speaking on Cafe de Rene, Mace and Mansoor spoke about the time they worked with Knight and cleared the air about real-life heat with The Megastar:

"[Is there heat with LA Knight?] No, no. Honestly, like, if anybody else was in that position, especially him, he has been doing this LA Knight character but it's really just a variation of what he's been doing and that's his shtick, that's what got him to the dance. And for him to even have put up with having to be our manager, knowing how big he could've been on his own, like, as soon as that opportunity comes up, I would have slapped him in the face if he didn't take that opportunity."

Maximum Male Models got drafted to Monday Night RAW before they were released from the promotion.

What are your thoughts on LA Knight? Sound off in the comment section below.