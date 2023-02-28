Solo Sikoa tweets two-word message after surprise attack from top WWE Superstar on RAW

In the aftermath of this week's Monday Night RAW, Solo Sikoa took to social media to send a message to top WWE star, Kevin Owens.

Amid the absence of Jey Uso, Sikoa teamed up with Jimmy Uso on RAW for a tag team match against The Street Profits. Post-match, the two Bloodline members were attacked by Owens, who blindsided both men.

The former Universal Champion will face Sikoa next week in a singles match. Taking to Twitter, The Enforcer sent out a two-word message to hype up the showdown between him and the former.

"Next week #WWERaw," wrote Sikoa.

Check out Solo Sikoa's tweet below:

In recent weeks, things have not looked good for The Bloodline, especially after Sami Zayn's betrayal of Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Despite being considered the strongest faction in all of WWE, the group was represented by only two men on this week's RAW. Jey Uso might've reunited with the group at a recent live event but is yet to pick a side between his family and Zayn.

Solo Sikoa reacted to Kevin Owens' attack with a four-word message

Solo Sikoa doesn't seem pleased with Kevin Owens' attack and has put him on notice by taking to social media.

Following The Prizefighter's attack on RAW, Sikoa took to Twitter to send a four-word message. He wrote:

"I'm coming for you.. #KO."

At Elimination Chamber, Owens saved Sami Zayn from a post-match beatdown at the hands of The Bloodline moments after he failed to beat Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

This week's SmackDown also promises to be another important show in terms of the ongoing storyline between The Bloodline, Reigns, Zayn, and Owens. The Tribal Chief will be returning to the blue brand, and interestingly enough, his WrestleMania 39 opponent, Cody Rhodes, will also be appearing on the show.

What have you made of The Bloodline's current storyline and its progression so far? Sound off in the comment section.

