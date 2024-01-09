"Some crazy a** sh*t"- 19-year veteran reveals unexpected twist of a major WWE match

A former WWE Superstar who was with the company for 19 years dropped a bombshell, revealing that several stars had to improvise an entire Elimination Chamber match in 2015 when a pod went haywire!

The veteran in question is Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler), who was released from World Wrestling Entertainment in September 2023. Back in 2015, Ryback, Sheamus, Mark Henry, Wade Barrett, R-Truth, and Ziggler were a part of the traditional six-man Elimination Chamber contest for the vacant Intercontinental Championship.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Nemeth shared a surprising detail about the 2015 Elimination Chamber match. When Barrett sent him crashing into Mark Henry's pod, the plexiglass broke, and WWE Hall of Famer entered the match early, much sooner than planned!

"So, I think Wade throws me and it breaks. It’s not supposed to, it wasn’t a planned spot and I’m laying there with broken plastic on the ground and I just hear the crowd come up and just start rumbling for Mark," Ziggler said. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Well, the former World Heavyweight Champion helped call the rest of the match on the fly, praising it as a great example of wrestling improvisation. Eventually, it was Ryback who emerged victorious out of the traditional six-man caged match.

"And we had the craziest improv, on the fly 15-minute match with six guys. That is some crazy a** sh*t. I got to a point to where I’m trying to call a match on the fly for six different people where you can’t talk to them and the camera has to be on you at all times," he added. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Check out the full video below:

Dolph Ziggler set to face top Bullet Club member following his WWE release

The Showoff made his New Japan Pro Wrestling debut at the Wrestle Kingdom 18 event. During his appearance in Tokyo Dome, he had a feisty confrontation with David Finlay after the latter retained his IWGP Global Championship.

Taking to social media, NJPW has confirmed that the current leader of Bullet Club will defend his IWGP Global Championship against Nic Nemeth at the upcoming New Beginning event in Sapporo.

Check out the announcement below:

Expand Tweet

Fans are excited to see what the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion brings to the table with his brand new gritty "wanted man" gimmick.

Only time will tell if The Showoff defeats Finlay for the title in his first post-WWE match.

What did you think of Dolph Ziggler sharing the unexpected twist of the 2015 WWE Elimination Chamber match? Sound off in the comments section below.