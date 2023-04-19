"Some guys have all the luck" - WWE fans lose it after 26-year-old female superstar lands on Booker T

Booker T is once again a part of regular WWE programming. He has joined the NXT commentary team and, as a result, is featured every week. However, he had more than a commentating role today.

During the WWE NXT match between Cora Jade and Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne tried to interfere and hamper her former partner's match. She was successful, as the distraction she set up was enough for Jade to use and get the win.

However, at the same time, this was not before Dolin had enough of her interference and picked her up and threw her into the steel steps and then over the commentary desk, right into Booker T. The Hall of Famer immediately fell, with the female star landing on top of him.

The WWE Universe noticed and had some hilarious reactions as a result. Some fans felt Booker T was lucky to have Jayne thrown on him and pointed it out.

Alberto Perez @BertSupreme Booker T had Jacy Jayne thrown at him? Some guys have all the luck. #WWENXT

Others, though, felt sorrier for the announcer but, at the same time, felt his reactions were too funny not to point out.

Joshua Cercado @bigheadjosh92 Gigi Dolin just threw Jacy Jayne right through the announcer's table and Jacy hit Booker T. Oh no! #WWENXT

Roberto Barrera ⭕️ @EmilioAmigo92 what is it with Booker getting wrestlers thrown at him so often and the way he falls over everytime is so damn funny bro falls over and dies cause he hasn't said a word.. I bet he hates that

#WWENXT



LMFAO GIGI THREW JACY ON BOOKER T 😭😭😭 what is it with Booker getting wrestlers thrown at him so often 😭 and the way he falls over everytime is so damn funny 😂 bro falls over and dies cause he hasn't said a word.. I bet he hates that 💀 #WWENXT

RiasSupremacy_ (15-3) @GremoryStan Gigi took out Booker T 😭😂

One fan, though, was very happy for the spot as it made legend keep quiet.

gabriel @ESTJADEE glad gigi did that, so booker t can stfu for once

With the way the star fell over, fans are also glad he is okay. However, the moment remains a fun one, doing the rounds on Twitter now.

What's your funniest memory of the Hall of Famer? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

