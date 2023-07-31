"Some things were just meant to be"; "We miss you Big Dust" - Fans get emotional as Cody Rhodes opens The Great American Bash

WWE star Cody Rhodes was part of NXT Great American Bash as he was featured on the cold open for the show in a video montage.

Cody opened the show with a promo. This was almost poetic since his father, the late great Dusty Rhodes, has been synonymous with this event starting from its first iteration back in 1985. In fact, Dusty won the NWA World Television Championship during the inaugural event.

Rhodes' promo started with the legacy of The American Dream and how he impacted several wrestlers along the way. He also spoke about the impact his father made on NXT and The Great American Bash.

Public Enemies @TheEnemiesPE3



Who’s cutting onions in here pic.twitter.com/A90g7M6nyJ WWE got Cody Rhodes doing the opening narration for #NXTGAB while paying tribute to Dusty RhodesWho’s cutting onions in here

The WWE Universe expressed their support for The American Nightmare, lauding him for the opening. And fans even got emotional and felt it was a beautiful tribute from the prodigal son to his legendary father.

Reaction 1

Reaction 2

Reaction 3

Reaction 4

Some fans were also emotional and missed Dusty at the event.

Reaction 5

Reaction 6

Cody Rhodes is set to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

The heated rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar started the night after WrestleMania when The Beast turned on Cody.

Since then, the two men have had two singles matches - one at Backlash and the other at Night of Champions with both picking up one win apiece. However, The Beast Incarnate made a strong statement during their last encounter as he repeatedly attacked Cody's injured arm. The American Nightmare was not done yet as he poked Lesnar over and over for one final match.

He got a surprise when Brock returned on the July 3 episode of RAW. Since then, the two have had several skirmishes, and WWE finally announced that the two men would settle their differences once and for all at SummerSlam.

The two stars are also scheduled to be in the same building one last time before their most awaited encounter at SummerSlam.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will conquer the Beast at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below!