Some WWE employees kept jobs because "they know where the bodies are buried," world champion speculates (Exclusive)

Many former WWE staff members kept their jobs for several years during Vince McMahon's four decades in charge of the company. According to former WWE star EC3, wrestlers used to speculate whether some long-time employees knew about private backstage information.

On January 25, former WWE staffer Janel Grant claimed in a 67-page lawsuit that McMahon sexually assaulted and trafficked her between 2019 and 2022. Grant also alleged she was directed to have sex with former executive John Laurinaitis.

EC3 wrestled for WWE between 2010 and 2013 before having another run with the company between 2018 and 2020. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion told Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo about comments wrestlers made regarding veteran employees:

"They're just polishing brass on the titanic, and it's all going down, isn't it?" EC3 said. "I know no real details of these allegations, short of what we saw in the email, but I do know that as long as I can remember, from the first day I walked into a developmental territory, there was a saying in the locker room, 'Why is so and so here? What value does this person have?' 'They know where the bodies are buried,' was always the answer. Now the bodies are being exhumed." [1:51 – 2:27]

In the video above, EC3 and Vince Russo discussed their interactions with Laurinaitis. Dr. Chris Featherstone also offered a psychological explanation for the former Head of Talent Relations' alleged behavior.

John Laurinaitis' lawyer defended the former WWE exec

EC3 was responding to quotes from John Laurinaitis' attorney, Edward Brennan. In an interview with VICE News, Brennan claimed his client is a "victim" in the case rather than a "predator."

He also described Janel Grant's lawsuit as "misguided" and vowed to reveal the "truth" at a court hearing:

"Mr. Laurinaitis denies the allegations in the misguided complaint and will be vigorously defending these charges in Court, not the media," Brennan said. "Like the Plaintiff, Mr. Laurinaitis is a victim in this case, not a predator. The truth will come out."

McMahon also denied Grant's allegations before resigning as a board member of WWE's parent company TKO "out of respect." The 78-year-old has not yet addressed the comments from Laurinaitis' lawyer.

