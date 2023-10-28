Son of legendary wrestler set to retire John Cena in a first-time-ever bout at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Fans think so!

John Cena's days in the WWE might be coming to an end as the upcoming episode of SmackDown could be his last appearance. Further, fans are convinced that the Leader of Cenation is at the cusp of retirement after he competes at Crown Jewel 2023.

Earlier this year, John Cena returned to WWE and immediately feuded with The Bloodline who were defending The Tribal Chief's honor in his absence on Friday Night SmackDown. Unfortunately, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso failed to beat the Leader of Cenation and The Megastar at Fastlane 2023.

Today, it was announced that John Cena will go one-on-one against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023. This will be their first ever singles bout and the WWE Universe fears that the Leader of Cenation will put the young Samoan over and most likely retire in Saudi Arabia.

Check out some of the reactions below:

It will be interesting to see how the management puts Sikoa over in his first-ever singles premium live event match against John Cena in Saudi Arabia.

What has Solo Sikoa done in WWE ahead of his massive match against John Cena?

By the end of 2021, Solo Sikoa joined WWE and started working on the developmental brand away from The Bloodline. Later, he captured the North American Championship from Carmelo Hayes but relinquished the title as he only returned to the brand for a title match.

Last year, he made his main roster debut when he distracted Drew McIntyre at Clash at The Castle when he was moments away from beating Roman Reigns. Later, he joined The Bloodline and acknowledged The Tribal Chief on Friday Night SmackDown

Solo Sikoa has been a key player of the stable as he helped Roman Reigns on numerous occasions to retain his titles. The highlight was costing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. Lately, he's been carving his path on the blue brand in The Tribal Chief's absence.

He's often seen teaming up with Jimmy Uso after Jey Uso left The Bloodline and Friday Night SmackDown. After weeks of brawling on the blue brand, Solo Sikoa finally got a singles match against Cena in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel 2023.

Do you think John Cena will retire at Crown Jewel 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

