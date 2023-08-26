Sonya Deville, Katana Chance, Megan Morant, and others share support for Alexa Bliss after her emotional message to Bray Wyatt

In recent years, Alexa Bliss might be one of the stars to have worked most closely with Bray Wyatt. After the star's passing, she shared an emotional message. Several WWE stars have shared their support for her in the comments.

The star had worked with Wyatt during her run in the company, and while they would eventually fall apart on-screen, it had appeared that she was getting ready for another run with him around WrestleMania. Unfortunately, he fell ill and was removed from WWE TV. He would never return to the ring.

After news broke that Bray Wyatt passed away, it became apparent that SmackDown would be a tribute show. While Bliss could not attend the show due to last-minute issues with her flight, she still sent Wyatt a very emotional message while holding back her tears.

"I just want to say, Windham, you have brought so much joy to everyone around you and to the millions who loved watching you week after week and loved watching your journey and just seeing your creative genius unfold. We will continue to celebrate your life, your legacy, and the amazing human you are, and we will continue to light up the sky with fireflies. And we all love you, Windham," Bliss said. [3:03-3:33]

In the comments, other WWE stars, including Sonya Deville and Katana Chance, sent Alexa Bliss support and showed her love.

Fans also showed their support as well, with her saying that she had to stay positive and holding back tears.

The star was showered with love in the comments.

Alexa Bliss is currently away from the ring due to her pregnancy. Fans will have to wait before she returns.

