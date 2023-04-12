"Sorry Cody, next to this, no one wants to see you" - WWE fans elated with Brock Lesnar blockbuster match reportedly set for SummerSlam

The WWE Universe is thrilled with a potential blockbuster match set for SummerSlam between Brock Lesnar and Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

According to a recent report from WRKD Wrestling, WWE is considering having Brock Lesnar face The Ring General sometime this summer, possibly at SummerSlam. Fans have been excited about a potential match between the two behemoths since their brief showdown at the Royal Rumble match earlier this year.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling While Gunther has publicly stated during interviews that he’d like a match with Brock Lesnar, the idea has been floated backstage to potentially have them face off sometime this summer. While Gunther has publicly stated during interviews that he’d like a match with Brock Lesnar, the idea has been floated backstage to potentially have them face off sometime this summer. https://t.co/cltNThJ7pR

Following the report, WWE fans were elated as they took to Twitter to share their reactions to the potential upcoming battle between Lesnar and Gunther.

Check out the fan reactions below:

One fan said The Ring General vs. The Beast Incarnate makes more sense than having Cody Rhodes in the picture.

Drew_L10 @Drew_L10 @nodqdotcom Sorry Cody, next to this, no one wants to see you and Lesner. @nodqdotcom Sorry Cody, next to this, no one wants to see you and Lesner.

Another fan shared that the Intercontinental Champion saving The American Nightmare would be interesting.

Some fans also noted that the former WWE Champion putting over the likes of Rhodes and Gunther is a huge deal.

DJR @DJRWrestling @WRKDWrestling Brock putting over Cody and Gunther @WRKDWrestling Brock putting over Cody and Gunther 👏

A fan jokingly mentioned Vince McMahon's decision to book The Imperium leader vs. The Beast Incarnate.

Another fan shared that Gunther might have his first bad match against Lesnar.

Majin Grimlock @GrimJ2Y @WrestlingNewsCo So Gunther's gonna have his first bad match then if he's going against Lesnar. @WrestlingNewsCo So Gunther's gonna have his first bad match then if he's going against Lesnar.

Rey @SecondCityReyn @WrestlingNewsCo Give it 20 minutes with Gunther going over CLEAN @WrestlingNewsCo Give it 20 minutes with Gunther going over CLEAN

WWE revealed the strange cause for Brock Lesnar attacking Cody Rhodes on RAW

Fans were caught aback when Brock Lesnar savagely attacked Cody Rhodes on RAW after WrestleMania. While Rhodes set up a tag team match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, Lesnar emerged to be The American Nightmare's partner.

But before the bout even began, The Beast Incarnate demolished Cody Rhodes. On the previous edition of SmackDown, blue brand announcer Wade Barrett mentioned that Brock Lesnar assaulted Rhodes because he was upset that his fight versus Omos began the show while Rhodes main evented.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

Why not attack Roman then!? 🤷‍♂️

#SmackDown #WWE So, apparently Brock attacked Cody cuz "he was mad his match went first on Night 2 while Cody main-evented"!?Why not attack Roman then!? 🤷‍♂️ So, apparently Brock attacked Cody cuz "he was mad his match went first on Night 2 while Cody main-evented"!?Why not attack Roman then!? 🤷‍♂️#SmackDown #WWE https://t.co/YNoKBLpQF4

On the latest episode of RAW, Rhodes challenged The Beast Incarnate to a match at Backlash. It remains to be seen whether the challenge will be accepted.

What do you think of Lesnar vs. Gunther at SummerSlam 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes