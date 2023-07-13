"Sounds like H is doing his job", "The Bloodline isn't over" - WWE fans divided over belief that Roman Reigns' faction has been displaced

WWE fans took to Twitter and were divided over the belief that The Judgment Day has taken over The Bloodline as the best faction today.

The Bloodline saga has been one of the greatest stories in the history of WWE. However, some fans believe that it is ending, and The Judgment Day is slowly taking the number one spot of being the best faction in the company.

Fans took to the social media platform and were divided over this opinion, as some believe The Judgment Day is taking over while others believe Roman Reigns' faction is still on top.

One fan wrote that it sounds like Triple H is doing his job by placing The Judgment Day on top.

One fan wrote that Roman Reigns' faction is not over yet.

Tom @tommtweets1 @ProWFinesse The Bloodline isn’t over… rn WWE is packed with factions and I’m loving it. @ProWFinesse The Bloodline isn’t over… rn WWE is packed with factions and I’m loving it.

A fan wrote that they are cool with The Judgment Day as the number one faction and would love to see them win more championships.

The Credit Building Guy 💳 @Canyouclickhere



Would love to see more gold around their waist !! @ProWFinesse I’m cool with the Judgement day being on top.Would love to see more gold around their waist !! @ProWFinesse I’m cool with the Judgement day being on top. Would love to see more gold around their waist !!

Another fan wrote that when The Bloodline was on top, The Judgment Day was starting to bloom on RAW, and now that the latter is on top, LWO should begin flourishing on SmackDown.

Siva K M @sivakm27 @ProWFinesse One standout stable and one building up stable at a time is the way ig. When Bloodline was the main on sd, jd started blooming on raw and now that jd is gonna be the standout, I want LWO to begin their flourishing on sd. Frfr @ProWFinesse One standout stable and one building up stable at a time is the way ig. When Bloodline was the main on sd, jd started blooming on raw and now that jd is gonna be the standout, I want LWO to begin their flourishing on sd. Frfr

This fan wrote that they like The Judgment Day better.

Another fan came to the aid of Roman Reigns' faction and said that it isn't over until Solo Sikoa leaves too.

Steve Ditchburn @S_Ditch_1125 @ProWFinesse Yeah but who’s the leader??? Feels like this group doesn’t have a stand out leader @ProWFinesse Yeah but who’s the leader??? Feels like this group doesn’t have a stand out leader

One fan wrote that they feel like The Judgment Day does not have a standout leader in the faction.

RomanReignsComWonkru @HosieComWonkru @ProWFinesse the bloodline is not over till solo breaks off from roman. The judgement day needs more gold @ProWFinesse the bloodline is not over till solo breaks off from roman. The judgement day needs more gold

The Judgment Day is going in the same direction as The Bloodline believes WWE veteran Bill Apter

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter said that no other story will come close to The Bloodline for a long time, and he thinks The Judgment Day is going in a similar direction with Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

"Yeah, I mean, there's nothing that's coming close to The Bloodline for a long time, but I just think the direction that Judgment Day is going in with Finn [Balor] and Damian Priest is kind of similar to what was going on between The Usos and The Head of the Table, too," said Apter.

Some fans want The Judgment Day to win more gold in order to be the top faction. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for them.

Do you think The Judgment Day is now the top faction in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

