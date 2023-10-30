SPOILER: Roman Reigns makes an unexpected direct reference to The Rock in leaked video (WATCH)

Roman Reigns does not often hold back on the mic nowadays. Given his popularity in WWE, he's gained the ability to get away with saying almost anything, and it appears that he's taking advantage of that ability. He made a reference to The Rock during a recently filmed episode of SmackDown.

With Crown Jewel taking place on November 4, WWE had to tape next week's SmackDown to allow the talent enough time to travel to Saudi Arabia for the event.

As a result, there have been some leaks from next week's show, and among the leaks, there appears to be a direct reference that Reigns made to The Rock.

Heading into Crown Jewel, The Tribal Chief will be facing LA Knight. Knight's popularity among fans has grown immensely in the last few months, justifying a title shot for him, and that's exactly what he's getting in front of fans in Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of the show, Roman Reigns confronted LA Knight in the taped episode of SmackDown and, during his promo, wore him down. He called him a "redneck" version of his cousin, obviously referring to The Rock. He can be heard saying it in the leaked video.

"What have you done around here in the past few months? The only think you've done is make them chant your name, and what, cosplay a redneck version of my cousin?"

Knight's manner of speaking has often been compared to Stone Cold's and the Rock's and Reigns decided to refer to it as well.

