Staggering prices for upcoming WWE event divides wrestling fans

The WWE Universe was riled up in a major way today after ticket prices were revealed for an upcoming event. The Endeavor Era appears to be a massive success for the company so far, with the improved WWE product in high demand. Many fans were shocked to see the cost of an upcoming special event, while others seem to chalk the high prices up to business as usual.

WrestleMania After Dark is a four-night experience at LIV Nightclub inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas with "tons of interactive fun," beginning with the Komodo-curated Welcome Dinner & Launch Party from 8pm-4am, featuring Valentino Khan with DJ Irie, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Rey Mysterio. Bron Breakker and Liv Morgan join Metro Boomin with Irie on Friday from 10:30pm-4am. The WrestleMania Saturday after-party runs the same time, featuring MGK with Irie and The Usos. Rob Gronkowski will customize his Gronk Beach festival for the WWE Universe on night four, hosting until 4am at LIV Beach, featuring Flo Rida and Khan with DJ Irie, Damian Priest, and Tiffany Stratton.

Ticketmaster's pre-sale for WrestleMania After Dark began today, with high prices for Meet & Greets, as well as party admission. The Superstar Meet & Greets are priced as follows: $299.99 for Bianca Belair; $649 for The Usos; $499.99 each M&G for Rey Mysterio and Charlotte Flair, Bron Breakker and Liv Morgan, Damian Priest and Tiffany Stratton. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso are already sold out.

WWE is also selling a combo pass for all four parties, listed at $199.99 General Admission or $899.99 VIP, with various perks. Welcome Dinner tickets must be purchased separately for $199.99 or via dinner-party combo pass at $249.99 GA, or $399.99 VIP. The party entry alone is $49.99 GA, $249.99 VIP, or $499.99 Shared VIP Table. Tickets for Friday and Saturday are priced at $89.99, $299.99, or $499.99. Sunday's tickets are $79.99, $349.99, or $499.99. VIP Tables and Bottle Service are sold through LIV with various options, including the Dance Floor table for 15 guests with a minimum-spend of $6,000 and a pay-now cost of $8,300.

WWE fans responded to the initial WrestleMania After Dark announcement with optimism, but the ticket prices are another story. After today's pre-sale began, the listed prices immediately took over the discussion. While many fans are calling WWE out over the high prices, just as many seem to be declaring the value or pointing to how the costs are fitting as WrestleMania is a week-long extravaganza. The official Las Vegas account on X also chimed in.

"Mania Week is going to be THE party to go to," wrote one fan.

Updated lineup for WWE WrestleMania 41

World Wrestling Entertainment will present its 41st annual WrestleMania event in just 23 days, live from Allegiant Stadium near Las Vegas. Below is the updated lineup:

Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso Women's World Championship: IYO SKY (c) or Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

WrestleMania Vegas will feature John Cena's final match on The Grandest Stage of Them All as he's retiring at the end of this year. The first 'Mania event to be held during Easter Weekend will also be the first to take place since WWE and Netflix began their 10-year rights deal.

