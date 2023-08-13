"Stale and coming to an end," "No lies detected" - WWE fans back 12-time champion's criticism of The Bloodline

The Bloodline has had the top spot in WWE for nearly three years. Led by Roman Reigns, the faction has taken over the company like no other group before. However, fans recently backed Hall of Famer Kurt Angle's comments regarding the end of the story.

The creative team has worked hard to keep fans interested in The Bloodline saga for years. However, the story has run on for some time, and it looks like it is slowly ending.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Jey Uso laid out Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa before hitting his brother Jimmy Uso with a Superkick. He then stated that he was done with everything and quit WWE.

Ten-time WWE and two-time WCW Champion Kurt Angle commented on the segment and stated that Paul Heyman was wrong when he said the story had a long way to go. Instead, he stated that the faction was slowly approaching its end.

Kurt Angle's comments.

His comments received a mixed reaction from the WWE Universe. A few claimed that Paul Heyman is a master at what he does and probably has a plan for The Bloodline.

Meanwhile, others backed Kurt Angle’s comments, stating that the story had become stale and was coming to an end.

It’s no secret that the creative team has done a phenomenal job with Roman Reigns and his faction over the past few years. However, there’s an expiry date for everything, and the alliance may be heading towards that soon.

The Bloodline’s Paul Heyman has hit back at the WWE Hall of Famer's comments

Paul Heyman has been the master strategist in the storyline involving The Bloodline for over three years. The Wiseman has done everything in his power to get Roman Reigns over.

He noted Kurt Angle’s comments and reacted to them on social media soon after. Heyman wasn’t too happy and tore into the former WWE Champion:

"No matter what inning we’re in, at least we’re not looking for exposure thru the next Old Timer’s Day. Ahem. And just for the record, I typed this tweet with a broken freakin’ fingernail!"

The war of words between the two veterans could continue for some time. It will be interesting to see whether Heyman makes some veiled comments at the 12-time champion on television soon.

