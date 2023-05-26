Star bumps into a former pro wrestling fan, asks why he stopped watching and gets a great response! (Exclusive)

It's a common phenomenon for pro wrestling fans to grow disinterested in the product, and EC3 recently spoke to one such former viewer at a coffee shop.

One of the biggest criticisms WWE, and pro wrestling in general, have faced over the years is the alarmingly high number of lapsed fans. Many stopped watching following the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras, and data also showcases the steep decline in WWE's viewership over the past decade.

EC3 recently had a conversation with one such fan, a barista at a cafe, about why he no longer got the urge to view wrestling shows regularly.

While time constraints were one of the valid reasons, the fan admitted that pro wrestling wasn't believable for him anymore. He realized pro wrestling wasn't "real" and was a kayfabe art; however, he explained that the performers didn't look like they wanted to fight but were having fun, undermining the basics of professional wrestling.

EC3 opened up about the insightful chat, as you can view below:

"I was at the coffee shop waiting today. A barista is talking to me about wrestling, and he's a former wrestling fan. So I questioned him, 'Why don't you watch anymore?' He's like, 'I go to med school; I don't have a lot of time. But sometimes when I watch it, I know it's not real, but I don't even believe it anymore.' I went, 'Oh well, what do you mean?' He's like, 'It doesn't look like people want to fight; it just looks like people want to have fun.' That's from a coffee barista. Like, dudes!" [8:50 - 9:25]

EC3 wants WWE to also cater to the people who have strayed away from pro wrestling

From a revenue standpoint, WWE has faced no troubles whatsoever as their lucrative deals ensure that they break records every financial quarter.

The TV ratings might be a far cry from the business's glory days, but WWE still has a dedicated fanbase that tunes into its events every week. However, there is still scope for WWE to expand even further, and EC3 believed the company needed to have a focus group of former fans and ascertain why they aren't tuning into its vast programming.

Carter explained:

"I think a focus group of former wrestling fans that don't watch anymore, who are kind of, maybe checking it out from time to time, well, 'How can we get five hours of attention of yours every week?' It's also a lot of time, but, like, I would be very curious to see what they say. (if they are not catering to those people), then they are not going to grow." [9:34 - 10:00]

What is the biggest thing WWE could do to attract the attention of casual fans? Let us know in the comments section below.

