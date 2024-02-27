"Starting to feel it tonight" - 23-time WWE champion breaks silence after massive loss on RAW

WWE RAW hosted some big matches on Monday night after a successful Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event. One such match saw a veteran superstar pick up a loss in a tag team match, following which he broke his silence.

During the latest edition of RAW, Gunther came out with Imperium by his side to look for a challenger for his Intercontinental Championship for WrestleMania XL. Surprisingly, Judgment Day answered his call, and Dominik Mysterio stood in The Ring General’s face during the segment.

Imperium had another major segment during the night that saw Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci compete against The New Day in a Street Fight.

The match was entertaining from start to finish, and saw all four men deliver some big moves. In the end, Imperium stole the victory over Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, after which Kofi took to Twitter to comment on the highly physical match.

Check out what the former WWE Champion wrote below:

"Damn… gonna feel that one tomorrow…actually, starting to feel it tonight, lol. Hats off to Imperium."

You can view Kofi Kingston’s tweet here:

The 23-time WWE champion has done it all in the company and continues to showcase his talent on the highest level. He has done well to hold up the company’s tag team division alongside Xavier Woods.

WWE RAW made the Women’s World Championship scene more interesting

Becky Lynch won the women’s Elimination Chamber match in Perth just hours before Rhea Ripley retained her title against Nia Jax. Lynch and Ripley will now meet for the World Women’s Championship at WrestleMania XL.

RAW made the title scene more interesting this week by having Nia Jax attack Becky Lynch. The Irresistible Force then had a match against Liv Morgan, who was also looking to get her hands on Mami. That match ended in a disqualification after The Man interfered.

It will be interesting to see who all makes it to WrestleMania XL for the big match. Lynch’s spot is confirmed for The Show of Shows, but Ripley could lose the title to Jax or Morgan before the big show.

