"Stay strong king," "We love you" - Fans react to WWE star's concerning message ahead of SmackDown

The WWE Universe has reacted to a former champion's worrying message ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown.

This week's SmackDown will air live from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. LA Knight will be in action against The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso in a singles match. Knight squared off against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but came up short after The Bloodline interfered.

Solo Sikoa is also scheduled to return tonight on the blue brand. The Enforcer of The Bloodline picked up a dominant victory over John Cena at Crown Jewel. Paul Heyman shared a four-word message earlier today hyping Solo Sikoa's return.

Sami Zayn took to social media ahead of tonight's show to share a worrying update. The WWE RAW star wrote "existential depression" and received a flood of positive comments from wrestling fans. Sami Zayn is currently scheduled to compete on Cody Rhodes' team against The Judgment Day in a WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series on November 25.

Sami Zayn comments on Drew McIntyre's heel turn on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn had an interesting reaction to Drew McIntyre's heel turn this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor defended the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso this past Monday night. Drew McIntyre interfered in the match and helped The Judgment Day retain the titles. After the match, Drew McIntyre posed with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley to close the show.

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump this week, Zayn offered an interesting response when asked about McIntyre helping The Judgment Day. The veteran claimed he could understand where McIntyre was coming from to a certain extent and added that losing a title opportunity can mess with a superstar's head.

"Well look, to an extent I can understand where he [Drew McIntyre] is coming from. I mean, if anybody can relate it is me because I had a very similar experience going into a title fight with Roman Reigns with all of the momentum in the world. It seemed like a lock, you know? It is very hard to come that close to winning a championship, and then have it slip through your fingers. And if you are not careful, it could really play with your head," said Sami Zayn. [49:05 - 49:31]

Sami Zayn's former tag team partner, Kevin Owens, was recently announced as the trade compensation for Jey Uso and is now a part of the SmackDown roster. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 39-year-old on RAW moving forward.

